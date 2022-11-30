L.A. Times Restaurant Critic Bill Addison Wins IACP Award

Los Angeles Times Restaurant Critic Bill Addison has earned an award for food writing in the International Assn. of Culinary Professionals 2022 awards program. Presented in a virtual ceremony on Nov. 18, the awards recognized excellence in cookbooks, digital media, food writing, food photography and styling in the culinary industry.

Addison won in the restaurant criticism/review category for his reviews of Shiku, a new stand in Grand Central Market selling dosirak and other Korean takeout-oriented dishes; Today Starts Here, a Taiwanese breakfast pop-up in Chinatown; and Morihiro, a sushi bar in Atwater Village from L.A. legend Mori Onodera.

He noted that each of the restaurants reviewed in his winning pieces express something specific about Los Angeles. “Transience is a theme, whether as a business that operated in a temporary location or as new restaurants from chefs who have moved on from places where they made their names and are beginning again,” Addison said. “They’re all wonderful, and though Today Starts Here closed, you can find the same breakfast dishes at the downtown location of Pine & Crane.”

In addition to Addison’s winning entry, Times Food Columnist Jenn Harris received a finalist nod in the competition for best individual Instagram account.

To watch the virtual ceremony and see the complete list of winners, visit iacp.com.