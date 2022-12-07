Los Angeles Times Wins 39 National Arts and Entertainment Awards

The Los Angeles Times has earned 39 honors in the Los Angeles Press Club’s 15th annual National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards contest. The awards, which were presented at a gala on Dec. 4, recognize the work of entertainment reporters and editors, and theater, film and television critics across all media.

Among the honorees were Staff Writer Meg James and Photographer Jay L. Clendenin. James was named Print Journalist of the Year, while Clendenin was named Photojournalist of the Year for the third consecutive year; both received a number of additional honors in the competition.

James said she was “humbled” by the top award. “It’s been a blockbuster year, and the L.A. Times entertainment business team has distinguished itself with insightful coverage of Hollywood,” she said.

She said she was particularly proud of the entertainment team’s coverage of the shooting on the “Rust” film set, which was included in her entry, “and really focused the spotlight on the L.A. Times and its investigative journalism.”

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy. One of the portraits in Clendenin’s winning portfolio. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Clendenin’s winning portfolio included portraits of actors chronicled over 12 months. “Collaborating with today’s top pop culture personalities is always challenging and fun, and being able to create something memorable in 10 minutes, while stressful, is very fulfilling,” he said.

Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.

Print Journalist of the Year

Meg James

Photojournalist of the Year

Jay L. Clendenin

Critic (Print, Broadcast or Online)

Theater/Performing Arts Critic

Second place: Charles McNulty

Art/Design Critic

Second place: Carolina A. Miranda

Book Critic

Third place: M.G. Lord

Food/Culture Critic

Third place: Lucas Kwan Peterson

Any Media Platform (Print, Broadcast or Online)

Celebrity Investigative

First place: Stacy Perman

A child star at 7, in prison at 22. Then she vanished. What happened to Lora Lee Michel?

Second place: Amy Kaufman, Meg James

The man who played Hollywood: Inside Randall Emmett’s crumbling empire

Humor Writing

Second place: Patt Morrison

“A Hollywood Museum? Promises, Promises”

Headline

First place: Doug Norwood

“Ours to ‘Minutes’”

Photography/Art (Print or Online)

News Photo

First place: Jay L. Clendenin

“COVID Red Carpet”

Portrait Photo

Second place: Jay L. Clendenin

“Clint Eastwood”

Action Photo

Second place: Jay L. Clendenin

“Elle Fanning in motion”

Photo Essay

Second place: Jay L. Clendenin

“Portrait Portfolio”

Print/Online

Entertainment Industry/Arts Investigative

First place: Meg James, Amy Kaufman, Julia Wick

The day Alec Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza

Obituary/In Appreciation, Music and Other Arts Personalities

Third place: Evelyn McDonnell

Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, rock journalist, author and partner of Jim Morrison, dies at 75

Print (Newspapers or Magazines)

General News

First place: Deborah Vankin

Academy Museum hired a hawk. His name is Spencer, and he scares for a living

Celebrity News

Second place: Meg James, Amy Kaufman

Concerns about Bruce Willis’ Declining Cognitive State Swirled around Sets in Recent Years

Pandemic Reporting, Entertainment Subject

Second place: Evelyn McDonnell

Grounded by COVID, Patti Smith joined Substack and Instagram. But nothing replaced playing live

Personality Profile, Film Industry — Under 2,500 Words

First place: Deborah Vankin

How the ‘Licorice Pizza’ poster art brings a family’s American dream story full circle

Personality Profile, TV — Under 2,500 Words

Third place: Meredith Blake

Molly Shannon is a comedy legend. Now she’s opening up about the tragedy that shaped her

Movie Industry Feature — Over 1,000 Words

Second place: Deborah Vankin

Academy Museum hired a hawk. His name is Spencer, and he scares for a living

TV Industry Feature — Over 1,000 Words

First place: Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein

‘Open with a funeral, end with a gunshot’: Inside the original ‘Behind the Music’

Creative/Performing Arts Feature — Over 1,000 Words

Third place: M.G. Lord

How Anna von Planta Wrangled Patricia Highsmith’s Messy Diaries into a Volcanic Book

Commentary Analysis/Trend, Film

Third place: Ashley Lee

Commentary: Spielberg tried to save ‘West Side Story.’ But its history makes it unsalvageable

Commentary Analysis/Trend, TV

Third place: Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein

‘Open with a funeral, end with a gunshot’: Inside the original ‘Behind the Music’

TV/Video/Film

Diversity in the Film/TV Industry Staff

Second place: “L.A. Times Today” and Spectrum News 1 teams

“Billy Porter”

Soft News Feature, Arts/Culture

Third place: Lisa McRee, Bill Cipolla, Heidi Berger, Christina Veta and Andy Schlachtenhaufen, “L.A. Times Today” and Spectrum News 1

“Erika Records”

Soft News Feature

Second place: Lisa McRee, Bill Cipolla, Heidi Berger, Christina Veta and Andy Schlachtenhaufen, “L.A. Times Today” and Spectrum News 1

“Ukrainian Ballet Dancers”

Radio/Podcasts

One-on-One Interview, TV Personalities

Second place: Asal Ehsanipour, Heba Elorbany, Jazmín Aguilera, Yvonne Villarreal, Mike Heflin

“The Envelope featuring Jennifer Coolidge”

Soft News Feature

Second place: David Toledo, Angel Carreras

“The Times: The state of the streaming wars”

Online

Soft News, Film

First place: Robert Meeks

An old VHS tape gives a son a glimpse of his father’s shot at fame in 1960s Hollywood

Diversity in the Music/Performing Arts Industry

First place: Kenan Draughorne, Jason Armond

“Behold”

Pandemic Reporting, Entertainment Subject

First place: Ashley Lee

In-person theater is back. A lost generation of artists chose not to return with it

TV Feature

First place: Dawn Burkes

Canceled by HBO, ‘Lovecraft Country’ leaves its Black fans vindicated with Emmy nods

Arts/Entertainment Feature

First place: Lisa Fung

‘King James,’ at long last, has its tipoff time

Celebrity Feature

Second place: Makeda Easter

Inside the heartbreaking conservatorship battle of a ‘Star Trek’ legend

Commentary Analysis/Trend, Film

First place: Ashley Lee

Onstage, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ hails the difficulties of parenting. The movie gets it wrong | Why it matters that Cynthia Erivo is playing Elphaba in the ‘Wicked’ movie | Spielberg tried to save ‘West Side Story.’ But its history makes it unsalvageable

Social Media

Best Journalistic Use of Social Media to Tell or Enhance a Story by an Individual

Third place: David Viramontes

The man who played Hollywood: Inside Randall Emmett’s crumbling empire

The full list of winners can be found at lapressclub.org.