L.A. Times Debuts The Envelope Roundtable: Grammys

On Dec. 19, the Los Angeles Times will debut a Grammy edition of its Roundtable video series, presented by Amazon Music, as part of The Envelope’s awards season coverage. The Envelope Roundtable: Grammys will feature Grammy-nominated artists Babyface, Muni Long, Kim Petras, Nija Charles and Blake Slatkin in conversation with Times Pop Music Critic Mikael Wood. The episode will stream on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, here, at 6 p.m. PT, with the full episode available on Twitch and The Times’ YouTube channel following the livestream.

In a wide-ranging conversation at The Times’ studios in El Segundo, the artists discussed the work that led them to their nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards. The group talked about everything from TikTok to the joys of creativity and how they approach modern pop stardom.

The panelists include artists from various categories: Singer, songwriter and producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds who is nominated for best traditional R&B performance for “Keep On Fallin’”; singer and songwriter Muni Long who received three nominations, including best new artist; singer and songwriter Kim Petras whose “Unholy” duet with Sam Smith is nominated for best pop duo/group performance; songwriter Nija Charles who is nominated for songwriter of the year, non-classical for her work with Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion, among others; and songwriter and producer Blake Slatkin whose work on Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and “Special” LP earned him nominations for record, song and album of the year.

Advertisement

Leading up to the roundtable, The Times and Amazon Music presented four Grammy-related livestreams on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Every Monday, Nov. 21 to Dec. 12, The Times’ music team held one-on-one conversations with Grammy nominated artists, followed by in-depth discussions about the business of the Grammys. Episodes included interviews with Pusha T, Britt Daniel of Spoon, Omar Apollo and Brendan Yates of Turnstile.

Highlights from the roundtable will be available on latimes.com/envelope with the complete episode available on The Times’ YouTube channel and Amazon Music channel on Twitch. In addition to the Emmy-winning Roundtable video series, The Times’ Envelope portfolio includes year-round coverage online and via the L.A. Times app (latimes.com/envelope); seasonal glossy print editions available for purchase through Shop L.A. Times; The Envelope podcast; Envelope Live screenings and events; and The Envelope newsletter.