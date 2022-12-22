L.A. Times’ Erin B. Logan and Tyler R. Tynes Selected In Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in Media

Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Erin B. Logan and Sports Culture Critic Tyler R. Tynes were named in Forbes’ 2023 30 Under 30 in Media. The annual list, which was announced Nov. 29, spotlights young leaders and entrepreneurs in the categories of entertainment, sports, healthcare, media and more.

Logan, who reports on a wide range of topics, is based in the Washington, D.C., bureau. Prior to joining The Times, Logan worked at the Baltimore Sun Media Group. She is a member of the National Assn. of Black Journalists, Investigative Reporters and Editors and is one of the co-founders of the L.A. Times Guild’s Black Caucus.

“Erin has been a pioneer and effective force for change in journalism,” said Assistant Managing Editor and Washington Bureau Chief Kimbriell Kelly. “She is not just the future of our industry, but the catalyst for solutions to some of today’s most entrenched problems. We’re so lucky to have her at the L.A. Times.”

Tynes joined The Times in October as its first sports culture critic. He formerly worked at GQ where his profiles and interviews focused on the intersection of sports, fashion and activism.

“We’re thrilled Tyler recently joined the Los Angeles Times sports team,” said Assistant Managing Editor for Sports Iliana Limón Romero. “He has long been an innovative voice at the intersection of sports and culture, most notably at The Ringer and GQ. We look forward to publishing his first wave of Times projects in early 2023.”