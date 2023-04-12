Advertisement
Company News

Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles Recognizes L.A. Times in Annual Awards Competition

Times Photographer Gina Ferazzi won first place in the Photo Essay category for her work documenting the end of Roe vs. Wade.
Times Photographer Gina Ferazzi was named Photographer of the Year and won first place in the Photo Essay category for her work documenting the end of Roe vs. Wade while inside a Texas clinic.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Among the honors, The Times’ Gina Ferazzi was named Photographer of the Year

Share

The Los Angeles Times earned 17 honors in the Press Photographers Assn. of Greater Los Angeles annual awards competition, including Photographer of the Year and recognition across several categories. The awards were presented in a ceremony on March 19.

Times Photographer Gina Ferazzi was named Photographer of the Year. Her portfolio featured a wide range of coverage, including the drought and homelessness, but was anchored to two main stories: the end of Roe vs. Wade and the story of a South L.A. teen’s resilience following a firework incident. The competition’s judges praised Ferazzi’s work, noting the “photographs contained information and intimacy, and important current issues and individual stories of coverage.”

To view the complete list of honorees and see their work, visit the PPAGLA contest gallery. Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.

Advertisement

Photographer of the Year
Gina Ferazzi

Picture Story
First place: Gina Ferazzi, A firework blew up in her hand. This South L.A. teen responded with courage and resilience
Second place: Robert Gauthier, Backstage at the 2022 Oscars

Photo Essay
First place: Gina Ferazzi, The end of Roe vs. Wade
Third place: Jay L. Clendenin, Celebrity portraits from TIFF 2022

Single Category

General News
Award of Excellence: Genaro Molina

Feature
Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier

Portrait
First place: Jay L. Clendenin
Third place: Jay L. Clendenin
Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier
Award of Excellence: Genaro Molina

Pictorial
First place: Robert Gauthier
Second place: Robert Gauthier

Entertainment
Award of Excellence: Jay L. Clendenin

Sports Features
First place: Robert Gauthier
Award of Excellence: Jay L. Clendenin

Sports Action
Third place: Jay L. Clendenin

More information can be found at ppagla.org.

Company News

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement