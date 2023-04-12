Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles Recognizes L.A. Times in Annual Awards Competition
Among the honors, The Times’ Gina Ferazzi was named Photographer of the Year
The Los Angeles Times earned 17 honors in the Press Photographers Assn. of Greater Los Angeles annual awards competition, including Photographer of the Year and recognition across several categories. The awards were presented in a ceremony on March 19.
Times Photographer Gina Ferazzi was named Photographer of the Year. Her portfolio featured a wide range of coverage, including the drought and homelessness, but was anchored to two main stories: the end of Roe vs. Wade and the story of a South L.A. teen’s resilience following a firework incident. The competition’s judges praised Ferazzi’s work, noting the “photographs contained information and intimacy, and important current issues and individual stories of coverage.”
To view the complete list of honorees and see their work, visit the PPAGLA contest gallery. Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.
Photographer of the Year
Gina Ferazzi
Picture Story
First place: Gina Ferazzi, A firework blew up in her hand. This South L.A. teen responded with courage and resilience
Second place: Robert Gauthier, Backstage at the 2022 Oscars
Photo Essay
First place: Gina Ferazzi, The end of Roe vs. Wade
Third place: Jay L. Clendenin, Celebrity portraits from TIFF 2022
Single Category
General News
Award of Excellence: Genaro Molina
Feature
Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier
Portrait
First place: Jay L. Clendenin
Third place: Jay L. Clendenin
Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier
Award of Excellence: Genaro Molina
Pictorial
First place: Robert Gauthier
Second place: Robert Gauthier
Entertainment
Award of Excellence: Jay L. Clendenin
Sports Features
First place: Robert Gauthier
Award of Excellence: Jay L. Clendenin
Sports Action
Third place: Jay L. Clendenin
More information can be found at ppagla.org.