Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles Recognizes L.A. Times in Annual Awards Competition

Times Photographer Gina Ferazzi was named Photographer of the Year and won first place in the Photo Essay category for her work documenting the end of Roe vs. Wade while inside a Texas clinic.

The Los Angeles Times earned 17 honors in the Press Photographers Assn. of Greater Los Angeles annual awards competition, including Photographer of the Year and recognition across several categories. The awards were presented in a ceremony on March 19.

Times Photographer Gina Ferazzi was named Photographer of the Year. Her portfolio featured a wide range of coverage, including the drought and homelessness, but was anchored to two main stories: the end of Roe vs. Wade and the story of a South L.A. teen’s resilience following a firework incident. The competition’s judges praised Ferazzi’s work, noting the “photographs contained information and intimacy, and important current issues and individual stories of coverage.”

To view the complete list of honorees and see their work, visit the PPAGLA contest gallery. Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.

Photographer of the Year

Gina Ferazzi

Picture Story

First place: Gina Ferazzi, A firework blew up in her hand. This South L.A. teen responded with courage and resilience

Second place: Robert Gauthier, Backstage at the 2022 Oscars

Photo Essay

First place: Gina Ferazzi, The end of Roe vs. Wade

Third place: Jay L. Clendenin, Celebrity portraits from TIFF 2022

Single Category

General News

Award of Excellence: Genaro Molina

Feature

Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier

Portrait

First place: Jay L. Clendenin

Third place: Jay L. Clendenin

Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier

Award of Excellence: Genaro Molina

Pictorial

First place: Robert Gauthier

Second place: Robert Gauthier

Entertainment

Award of Excellence: Jay L. Clendenin

Sports Features

First place: Robert Gauthier

Award of Excellence: Jay L. Clendenin

Sports Action

Third place: Jay L. Clendenin