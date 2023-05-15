L.A. Times Studios and ABC News Studios Announce “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump” Documentary

L.A. Times Studios and ABC News Studios today announced “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump,” an investigation into many of the shocking claims against movie mogul Randall Emmett, which include allegations of race discrimination, workplace abuse and questionable on-set behavior towards actor Bruce Willis as his mental acuity declined ― all of which Emmett denies. The 90-minute documentary features special access to interview footage of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, who opens up about her tumultuous relationship with Emmett and how she learned about the accusations against her ex-fiancé.

“The Randall Scandal” also includes exclusive interviews with those closest to Kent, including Lisa and Easton Burningham, her mother and brother, who describe alarming, never-before-told claims of Emmett’s alleged mistreatment towards Kent, exclusively recount what they regard as Emmett’s disturbing behavior when Kent gave birth to their daughter and Kent’s escape from their shared home.

Additional exclusive interviews include Felix Pire, Emmett’s high school friend; Brett Pearson, Martin G’Blae and Anna Szymanska, Emmett’s former assistants who claim the filmmaker subjected them to verbal abuse and workplace harassment; Teresa Huang, a TV writer; Leila Azari, a lawyer for Writers Guild of America West and more. Additional interviews include L.A. Times reporters Amy Kaufman and Meg James, whose investigation “The man who played Hollywood: Inside Randall Emmett’s crumbling empire” revealed lawsuits, debts and allegations of abuse against women, assistants and business partners facing Emmett; Matt Belloni, founding partner of Puck News; Heather McDonald, comedian and podcast host; David Yontef, pop culture podcast host; and Alicia Haverland, prop master for Emmet’s film “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” which starred Bruce Willis.

“The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump” begins streaming Monday, May 22, only on Hulu .

“The Randall Scandal” is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios in collaboration with L.A. Times Studios. John Henshaw and Victoria Thompson are executive producers, Maura Mitchell is co-executive producer, Jake Lefferman is supervising producer and David Sloan is senior executive producer for ABC News Studios. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley. Kevin Merida, Chris Argentieri, Shani Hilton, Maurice James and Leslie Lindsey are executive producers for L.A. Times Studios.