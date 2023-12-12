Reporter Sarah Mosqueda joins the L.A. Times Food team

Sarah Mosqueda comes to the Times’ Food department from TimesOC, where she distinguished herself as an exacting features writer. In her new role, she’ll focus on expanding the department’s regional coverage.

The following announcement is sent on behalf of General Manager for Food Laurie Ochoa and Food Editor Daniel Hernandez:

We are pleased to welcome Sarah Mosqueda as our newest staff writer in Food, the latest journalist to move from our beloved community papers to the main newsroom at the Los Angeles Times.

She will be a key player in helping Food realize one of its strategic goals: deepening our restaurant and culinary coverage in Orange County, the Harbor area, Southeast L.A. and into the valleys and Inland Empire.

Mosqueda is a rare reporter who also has firsthand experience in the industry she covers. She’s worked in restaurants, including internationally lauded Taco María in Costa Mesa, and from 2016 to 2019, she and her husband were proprietors of Irenia restaurant in Santa Ana, which served modern Filipino cuisine and was a personal favorite of late Times critic Jonathan Gold.

Mosqueda comes from TimesOC, where she’s built a reputation as an exacting features writer focused on culture, lifestyle and food. Previously, she worked for seven years as an editor at Coast magazine covering fashion and food. Her work has also appeared in California Bountiful and Bon Appétit.

She is a total Orange County native. Born in Santa Ana and raised in Tustin, Mosqueda holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.