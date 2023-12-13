L.A. Times Tops Chartbeat’s Most Engaging Stories of 2023

Four stories from the Los Angeles Times have earned spots on Chartbeat’s list of the 100 Most Engaging Stories of 2023, with three in the top 10. The No. 1 and 2 most engaging stories, about the death of Matthew Perry and the mass shooting in Monterey Park on Lunar New Year, were from The Times, as was No. 10, about Hurricane Hilary, and No. 16, about the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible.

Each year, Chartbeat compiles a ranking of the most engaging news stories of the year from more than 60,000 digital publishers around the world. Defining engagement as time visitors spend actively reading and interacting with the pages where the stories are published online, Chartbeat determined that catastrophe, memorial, war, connection and true crime were the themes that defined this year’s list of the 100 most engaging stories.

The L.A. Times story about the death of Matthew Perry, which topped the list, was one of six such articles about the “Friends” star and author among this year’s most engaging 100. “Audiences spent more than 45 million minutes engaging with tributes to the actor on our list,” the Chartbeat report said.

Advertisement

The three most engaging stories from the Los Angeles Times that appeared in the top 10 were about news from California.

“ ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54, found in hot tub at L.A. home ,” which ranked No. 1 was reported by Richard Winton, Matt Brennan and Connor Sheets; “ Authorities identify 72-year-old man as suspected gunman in Lunar New Year mass shooting ,” at No. 2 was by Summer Lin, Richard Winton, Rebecca Ellis, Jeong Park, Libor Jany, Rong-Gong Lin II, Julia Wick, Hayley Smith, Debbie Truong, Grace Toohey and Laura Newberry; “ ‘Widespread flooding’ expected as intense Hilary pounds Southern California ,” at No. 10 was by Grace Toohey, Hayley Smith, Rong-Gong Lin II, Hannah Fry and Rachel Uranga; and “ 5 aboard Titanic tourist sub are dead after ‘catastrophic implosion,’ ” at No. 16 was by Alexandra E. Petri.

See all of Chartbeat’s Most Engaging Stories of 2023 here.