L.A. Times Debuts Weekly News Quiz

The quiz, which debuted last Friday, included multiple choice questions about the Emmys, Coachella, mountain lions, earthquakes and a California-specific angle on the Iowa caucuses.

Last week, the Los Angeles Times debuted its News Quiz adding to its growing collection of games, puzzles and crosswords. The weekly 10-question quiz will run online every Friday and focus on the news and coverage within The Times, with a distinctive California perspective.

“The hope is that it gives readers another way to engage with us and discover more of the great stories people are writing and publishing every day,” said Matthew Ballinger, deputy editor for content business strategy who is helping to launch the project.

The questions will be written by Times Senior Features Writer Adam Tschorn, who once wrote for a TV game show, and the quiz will be edited by Deputy Features Editor Marques Harper.

Advertisement

The first edition of the quiz, which debuted last Friday, Jan. 19, included multiple choice questions about the Emmys, Coachella, mountain lions, earthquakes and a California-specific angle on the Iowa caucuses.

By launching the new quiz, The Times hopes to engage readers and tap into new audiences – while providing quiz enthusiasts with a sense of joy and accomplishment. “We know that the news can be a downer sometimes – a lot of the time, actually,” said Ballinger. “If we can entice people to take a quiz – and they achieve an 8/10, 9/10 or 10/10 score – they’ll be well informed and feel a sense of accomplishment too. Those are good feelings for people to associate with the Los Angeles Times.”