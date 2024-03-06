L.A. Times Earns APSE Grand Slam for Fourth Consecutive Year

Among the honors, The Times’ Sports team was recognized for their coverage of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club.

The Los Angeles Times has earned the prestigious Associated Press Sports Editors’ grand slam, a best-in-show award presented to publications that place in the top 10 across four major competition categories. The Times was the sole publication to earn a grand slam in the largest circulation category for work completed in 2023.

“The APSE grand slam award is very hard to earn and such a meaningful award because it’s a true year-long evaluation of the sports staff, examining their performance every day,” said Iliana Limón Romero, The Times’ assistant managing editor for Sports. “The secret to our success has been the sports staff’s commitment to doing its best work with everything it touches every day. We also get tremendous assistance from other departments, including the copy desk, photo, design, video and audience engagement.”

To secure the grand slam, The Times placed in the top 10 in print portfolio, digital, projects and event coverage and, overall, placed in the top 10 in seven categories. Some highlights:



The Sports team’s unique coverage of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club placed in the top 10 in projects. The coverage included a hole-by-hole video preview that matched drone footage and included commentary by Staff Writer Sam Farmer. The video was a collaboration among Farmer, Senior Video Journalists Mark E. Potts and Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein; and Chris Stone, deputy managing editor for new initiatives and vice president of L.A. Times Studios.



Staff Writer Ryan Kartje was recognized twice for his work. He earned top 10 honors in beat reporting for his coverage of USC athletics during a very busy year for the program. He also placed in the top 10 in breaking news after his questions about misconduct allegations prompted USC athletic director Mike Bohn to resign.



Columnist Bill Plaschke, who Limón Romero calls “the voice of Los Angeles sports,” placed in the top 10 in the columns category for the 12th consecutive year and 21st time overall. One of his columns on Cerritos College basketball player Kade West, who is deaf and autistic, inspired a short documentary that earned APSE excellence in video honors. Video Journalist Cody Long, Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Potts and Plaschke collaborated on the video.



The Times’ coverage of the Dodgers’ elimination from the 2023 MLB playoffs resonated with both readers and APSE judges, placing in the top 10 in event coverage in recognition of 48 hours of special work by The Times’ staff.

The full list of honorees in the APSE contest can be found at the APSE website.