Los Angeles Times’ Gutierrez Wins IRE Award for Investigation into Boxer Pensions

The Times investigation “On the ropes” about how California’s pension program failed retired boxers was the winner in the Sports Investigations category.

The Los Angeles Times was honored in the 2023 Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) Awards contest, winning first place in the Sports Investigations category and receiving finalist honors in two other categories. The IRE Awards, which recognize the most outstanding watchdog journalism of the year, were announced on Friday, Apr. 5.

Times Staff Writer Melody Gutierrez’s investigation “ On the ropes ,” with images by Staff Photographer Robert Gauthier, about how California’s pension program failed retired boxers was the winner in the Sports Investigations category. Following Gutierrez’s initial report, the state stepped up efforts to find boxers eligible for pension money and began sending out checks.

“‘On the ropes’ shows how at its best, investigative journalism can both reveal injustices and lead to change,” commented the IRE contest judges. “With poignant portraits sprinkled throughout, the series drove home the systemic failure to support these fighters when their careers are over.”

Advertisement

The judges also praised the tenacity in obtaining information beyond public records. “The effort ultimately ensured that dozens of checks made it to people who needed them.”

Additionally, The Times’ investigation finding fentanyl-tainted pills in pharmacies throughout Mexico , by Staff Writers Connor Sheets, Keri Blakinger and Brittny Mejia, was recognized as a finalist in two categories: Tom Renner Award (for Covering Organized Crime and Other Criminal Acts) and Print/Online (Division 1).

“Team members risked personal safety and arrest traveling to Mexico to find out why American tourists were dying from medications they bought from local pharmacies. They tested pills on site and in American labs and found nearly two-thirds were fake and dozens were laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine,” praised the contest judges. “As a result of the series, Mexican authorities shut down pharmacies and Los Angeles County and the State Department issued health alerts.”