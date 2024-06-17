L.A. Times and Times Community News Earn 16 Honors in the Orange County Press Club Contest

L.A. Times Staff Writer Hannah Fry’s article, “A ‘failure to launch:’ Why young people are having less sex,” earned a first place award from the O.C. Press Club.

The Los Angeles Times and Times Community News’ the Daily Pilot have racked up 16 honors in the Orange County Press Club competition. The awards were presented on June 13 at a ceremony in Anaheim.

The L.A. Times earned nine awards in the contest, and the Daily Pilot took home seven honors.

Among the highlights: Daily Pilot Staff Writer Andrew Turner won first place for Best Music/Entertainment Story for his article about an immersive art experience at the Orange County Fair that elicited ‘visceral reactions’ from fair-goers. The competition’s judges lauded Turner for “his excellent descriptions and interviews” which “place the reader in the middle of the event.”

Advertisement

L.A. Times Staff Writer Hannah Fry took first place in the Best Health/Wellness Story category for her article examining why young people are having less sex. “The story draws the reader in immediately and keeps them interested,” the judges noted.

TimesOC Feature Writer Gabriel San Román won the Real O.C. Award for his story about the first Black council member of a former Orange County “sundown town,” which the judges described as “an extremely well-written story and a good read,” adding, “The reporter did a great job of incorporating the historical context in the community with what an achievement it was for Rodney ‘Blair’ Stewart to become the first Black council member.”

Below is the complete list of winners from the Daily Pilot and L.A. Times:

The Daily Pilot

Best Music/Entertainment Story

First Place: Andrew Turner, ‘Musical Meltdown Moments’: Art of Music Experience at O.C. Fair prompts visceral reactions

Second Place: Sarah Mosqueda, Santa Ana marks Chicano Heritage Month with a festival and new mural

Best Food/Restaurant Review

Second Place: Edwin Goei, Birria, done that: the champion ingredient filling tacos in Santa Ana

Honorable Mention: Edwin Goei, Where to hu tieu: Introducing a dish that might become your new favorite

Best Political Story

Honorable Mention: Matt Szabo, Huntington Beach’s 27-year-old declaration on human dignity could be in jeopardy

Advertisement

Best Sports Story

Second Place: Andrew Turner, Brayden Belden ‘on top of the world’ with Brooks Street surfing success

Best Environmental News Story

Honorable Mention: Sara Cardine, O.C. Sanitation to demo tech that kills ‘forever chemicals,’ turning waste into water, clean energy

Los Angeles Times

Best Travel Story

Third Place: Edwin Goei, 12 glorious spots to take in the crisp 70-degree air on a Central Coast road trip

Best Health/Wellness Story

First Place: Hannah Fry, A ‘failure to launch’: Why young people are having less sex

Best Education Story

Second Place: Gabriel San Román, Whose stories do we tell? Israeli-Palestinian tensions polarize an Orange County school district

Advertisement

Best Public Affairs Story

Third Place: Hannah Fry, Newport Beach battles a new breed of luxury party houses: fractional ownership

Best Environmental News Story

Third Place: Gabriel San Román, Amid crumbling cliffs, Orange County considers moving its famously scenic rail line inland

Best News Feature

Second Place: Gabriel San Román, La Habra condo owners see a gaping chasm where their greenbelt used to be

Best Beat Reporting

Third Place: Hannah Fry, OC News and Enterprise

Breaking News Story

Second Place: Los Angeles Times Staff, Ex-cop was gunning for estranged wife, then shot randomly, killing 3 and wounding 6 at O.C. bar

The Real O.C. Award

First Place: Gabriel San Román, He’s the first Black council member of a former Orange County ‘sundown town’

To learn more and see the complete list of winners, visit orangecountypressclub.com.