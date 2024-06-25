Los Angeles Times Captures 58 Honors in L.A. Press Club’s Southern California Journalism Awards

Among the hnors: L.A. Times Staff Writer Deborah Vankin earned first place in the News Feature (Society/Culture/History) category for her article on late artist and activist Keith Haring’s first museum show in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times was honored by the Los Angeles Press Club for a wide range of work in the 66th annual Southern California Journalism Awards, which were announced at a ceremony in downtown L.A. on June 23.

The Times earned a total of 58 awards, including 15 first-place, 22 second-place and 21 third-place honors, across multiple categories. The Times swept four categories for newspapers in the highest circulation group (over 50,000), including News Feature (Society/Culture/History), Personality Profile, Investigative and Commentary. Additionally, the newspaper earned several honors for work that appeared on “L.A. Times Today,” the television news magazine series produced by the Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News 1.

The 2024 Southern California Journalism Awards were presented in memory of two beloved local journalists who died this year: Ruth Ashton Taylor, who made history as the first female newscaster on the West Coast, and Sam Rubin, the longtime entertainment anchor on KTLA’s “Morning News.”

