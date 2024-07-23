L.A. Times Food Bowl Reveals Lineup for Three-Day Festival at Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot Sept. 20, 21 and 22

Friday, Sept. 20 | 8 – 11 p.m. (VIP early entry begins at 7 p.m.)

Kicking off the weekend celebration, Food Bowl will honor The Times Restaurant of the Year, Baroo , and Gold Award honoree, Mariscos Jalisco , on Friday night with a special awards presentation hosted by The Times Food team. Plus, Baroo and Mariscos Jalisco will serve curated bites for all guests with an exclusive sampling for guests with early VIP entry. The L.A. Times Food Stage will feature demonstrations and cookbook signings by award-winning chefs and social media food stars, including Josh Scherer (“The Mythical Cookbook”) and Tue Nguyen (@TwayDaBae) (“Di An”), with more special guests to be announced.

Participating restaurants for Friday night include Amiga Amore, Azizam, Baroo, Cento, East Side Cheesecakes, Evil Cooks, Hatchet Hall, Holey Grail Donuts, HomeState, III Mas Bakery & Deli, Jitlada, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, Mariscos Jalisco, Meteora (VIP lounge only), Mírate, Perilla LA, Rita’s Deluxe, Saucy Chick Goat Mafia, Si! Mon, SoulPhil, Spoon & Pork, Wife and the Somm and more. Tickets are available now .

