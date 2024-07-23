L.A. Times Food Bowl Reveals Lineup for Three-Day Festival at Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot Sept. 20, 21 and 22
The 8th annual food and drink festival will feature hundreds of restaurants from across Southern California, and acclaimed culinary talent, including The Times Restaurant of the Year and Gold Award honorees
The Los Angeles Times has announced details for Food Bowl, its annual festival celebrating Southern California’s dynamic food scene, presented by City National Bank. The festivities will take place over three days on Sept. 20, 21 and 22 at the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot, spotlighting local food legends and rising culinary stars. Each all-inclusive ticketed event will feature unlimited tastings from over 40 restaurants, libations from wineries, breweries and distilleries, cookbook signings and demonstrations from renowned culinary personalities, DJ sets and more. General admission, VIP tickets and weekend passes for all sessions are available now at lafoodbowl.com.
Food Bowl’s lineup highlights will include:
Friday, Sept. 20 | 8 – 11 p.m. (VIP early entry begins at 7 p.m.)
Kicking off the weekend celebration, Food Bowl will honor The Times Restaurant of the Year, Baroo, and Gold Award honoree, Mariscos Jalisco, on Friday night with a special awards presentation hosted by The Times Food team. Plus, Baroo and Mariscos Jalisco will serve curated bites for all guests with an exclusive sampling for guests with early VIP entry. The L.A. Times Food Stage will feature demonstrations and cookbook signings by award-winning chefs and social media food stars, including Josh Scherer (“The Mythical Cookbook”) and Tue Nguyen (@TwayDaBae) (“Di An”), with more special guests to be announced.
Participating restaurants for Friday night include Amiga Amore, Azizam, Baroo, Cento, East Side Cheesecakes, Evil Cooks, Hatchet Hall, Holey Grail Donuts, HomeState, III Mas Bakery & Deli, Jitlada, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, Mariscos Jalisco, Meteora (VIP lounge only), Mírate, Perilla LA, Rita’s Deluxe, Saucy Chick Goat Mafia, Si! Mon, SoulPhil, Spoon & Pork, Wife and the Somm and more. Tickets are available now.
Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7 – 10 p.m. (VIP early entry begins at 6 p.m.)
Saturday night will include unlimited tastings from more than 40 restaurants, demonstrations and cookbook signings from culinary stars, including Tamron Hall and Lish Steiling (“A Confident Cook”), Owen Han (“Sandwich King”) and others. Participating restaurants include 626 Hospitality Group, Baroo, Bar Chelou, Budonoki + Mini Kabob, Burritos La Palma, Cobi’s, Donna’s, Evil Cooks, Heng Heng Chicken Rice, Jeff’s Table, Lei’d Cookies, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, OyBar, Ponchos Tlayudas, Saucy Chick Goat Mafia, Steep LA, The Brothers Sushi, Trophies Burger Club, Wanderlust Creamery and more. Tickets are available now.
- Sunday, Sept. 22 | 12 – 3 p.m. (VIP early entry begins at 11 a.m.)
Food Bowl’s finale will feature an afternoon of tastings, music and live demos for all ages, including cookbook signings and demonstrations by award-winning chefs Nancy Silverton (“The Cookie that Changed My Life”), Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson (“Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes”), and more special guests to be announced. Participating restaurants include Baroo, Ceci’s Gastronomia, CUT Beverly Hills (VIP lounge only), Damian (VIP lounge only), DOMESTIC, Evil Cooks, Hamasaku, Lustig, Maison Matho, OyBar, Petit Trois, Pop’s Bagels, Steep LA, Stir Crazy, The Brothers Sushi and more. Tickets are available now.
Additional details and participating restaurants will be announced in coming weeks. L.A. Regional Food Bank is the charity partner of Food Bowl. To purchase tickets and for additional information, visit lafoodbowl.com. Connect on Facebook, X and Instagram @LAfoodbowl (#LAfoodbowl).