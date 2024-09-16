Los Angeles Times and KNX News to Present Live Debate with L.A. County District Attorney Candidates on Oct. 8

As millions of voters across Los Angeles County decide how to cast their ballots in the pivotal race for district attorney, the Los Angeles Times and Audacy’s KNX News 97.1 FM will present a live debate between incumbent George Gascón and challenger Nathan Hochman on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

With criminal justice top of mind for voters across Southern California, the KNX News/L.A. Times debate will dig into the key issues impacting safety, equity and quality of life for the residents of America’s most populous county ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

KNX News anchor Mike Simpson and chief correspondent Charles Feldman will moderate the debate. Panelists will include L.A. Times reporters James Queally and Brittny Mejia and KNX News reporter Emily Valdez.

