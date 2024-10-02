L.A. Times Restaurant Critic Bill Addison Wins IACP Award

Among the winning collection of reviews was Addison’s piece on Holbox, The Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

Los Angeles Times Restaurant Critic Bill Addison has earned an award for food writing in the International Assn. of Culinary Professionals (IACP) awards competition.

Presented in a ceremony on Sept. 26 at the IACP Summit in Brooklyn, N.Y., the annual awards program honored the creators behind the best cookbooks, digital media, food photography and styling, and food writing.

Addison won in the restaurant criticism/reviews category for a collection of reviews on L.A. eateries, including a review of Holbox, The Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year .

“In December, it will be six years since I began writing restaurant reviews for the Los Angeles Times, and above all I value the opportunity to cover our city’s singular dining culture with an incredible team of editors and fellow writers,” Addison said.

In looking back at his winning reviews from 2023, Addison said it was “sobering” to note that two out of the five eateries he mentions in the reviews, Kinn in Koreatown and Poltergeist in Echo Park , have already shuttered. “So have many other standout L.A. restaurants over the last year,” he said.

In addition to Addison’s win, Times Food Editor Daniel Hernandez was named a finalist in the category of culinary travel writing without recipes for his article, Is Mexico City getting too cool for its own good? I returned to find out .

