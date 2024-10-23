De Los to Commemorate Día de Muertos with Community Altar at Hollywood Forever Cemetery and the Return of Its Digital Ofrendas

De Los , the L.A. Times platform exploring everything Latinidad, is celebrating Día de Muertos with a series of print, digital and in-person commemorations. Readers can take part in the tradition of remembrance by submitting virtual ofrendas that include photos and written memories now through Nov. 1 and by contributing ofrendas to the De Los community altar at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s 25th Day of the Dead celebration on Oct. 26.

This is the fourth year that the L.A Times has invited readers to submit ofrendas to a digital altar. A selection of the digital ofrendas will be displayed on the De Los community altar at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and featured in the L.A. Times Weekend print section publishing Sunday, Nov. 3.

Artist Ricardo Soltero will design the De Los community altar that will be installed at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The altar will be on display during the daytime event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the evening event from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Visit ladayofthedead.com for tickets and more information.

