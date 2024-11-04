L.A. Times Studios 2024 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards Presented by City National Bank to Take Place Nov. 14

L.A. Times Studios has announced the fourth annual Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, presented by City National Bank. The event will be held at the InterContinental in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 14, and will include an afternoon of dynamic panel discussions featuring top business leaders from diverse backgrounds, culminating with a dinner and evening awards ceremony. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Afternoon forum:

Registration and the luncheon will begin at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon forum session kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

“The Pathway to Longevity”

This conversation will focus on longevity and living happier lives as wellness, health and fitness experts share advice and separate fact from myth.



Lauren Antion – Co-Head of Beauty, Personal Care and Wellness, Intrepid Investment Bankers

Dr. Maria Karvela – Co-Founder, DnaNudge

Miranda Kerr – Founder and CEO of KORA Organics, Health & Wellness Entrepreneur and Supermodel

Dr. Yasmeen Nkrumah-Elie – Global Director of External Research, ChromaDex

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan – President, L.A. Times Studios

“The Risks of Being Risk-Averse”

This panel will explore how to break the cycle of risk avoidance and embrace calculated investment strategies for long-term success.



Amber Ortiz – Senior Vice President, Private Banking, City National Bank

Lara Shortz – Los Angeles Office Managing Partner and Employment Advice, Counsel and Executive Disputes Chair, Michelman & Robinson, LLP

Angela Sutherland – CEO and Co-Founder, Yumi

Moderator: Barbara Stewart – Global Researcher and Author

“The Dynamic Edge & The New Economy”

How can you measure new KPIs and use capital efficiently? Industry experts will share best practices for scaling your company while ensuring stability.



Nicole Auyang – Senior Vice President, Head of Community Banking, City National Bank

Loren Castle – Founder and CEO, Sweet Loren’s

Teni Panosian – Founder, Monday Born

“Breaking Through Barriers: Women Leading Marketing Innovation”

Top female marketing leaders will share how they’re breaking barriers, driving innovation and staying ahead in the competitive marketing world.



Andrea Bras – Vice President, Product Marketing, Viant Technology

Narine Galstian – Chief Marketing Officer, SADA

Laura McHolm – Co-Founder & Director of Marketing, NorthStar Moving Company

Moderator: Talar Malakian – Chief Marketing Officer, Phonexa

“The Power of Resiliency”

Hear from successful leaders who turned challenges into growth and discover their strategies for cultivating resilience in yourself and future leaders.



Elise Catherine Buik – President and CEO, United Way of Greater Los Angeles

Elizabeth English – Head of School, The Archer School for Girls

Carol Hamilton – US Group President, Acquisitions and West Coast Headquarters, L’Oréal

Moderator: Audrey Del Prete – Community Engagement Director, Junior Achievement of Southern California

Evening program:

Registration for the dinner session and cocktails will begin at 5:30 p.m. The fireside chat and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. The leadership awards program starts at 7:45 p.m.

“Evening Fireside Chat”



Mellody Hobson – Co-CEO, Ariel Investments

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan – President, L.A. Times Studios

The evening awards dinner will recognize accomplished women leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations throughout Los Angeles County who have demonstrated noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months across 10 categories.

L.A. Times Studios is offering separate tickets for the afternoon forum and the evening awards program, with group and table ticket options available. Following the event, a companion magazine featuring profiles of the Inspirational Women nominees, plus a recap of the event with a summary of the panels and a photo gallery, will be available in print and online.

L.A. Times Studios’ Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards sponsors include City National Bank, Ascend Agency, K1 Investment Management, LaCroix Water, Phonexa, The Archer School for Girls, DNANUDGE, Intrepid, J’Adore Les Fleurs, Michelman & Robinson, LLP, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, Banc of California, Judicate West and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.