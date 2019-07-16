Local News in Brief : Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Man on Scooter

A California State University, Northridge student was in critical condition Sunday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver who knocked him off his motor scooter in North Hollywood, police said.

Victor Valenzuela, 23, of Pacoima, suffered head injuries in the accident Saturday and was hospitalized at St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Valenzuela was northbound on Tujunga Canyon Boulevard on his scooter about noon when a green Ford station wagon heading east on Califa Street broadsided him, Los Angeles Police Sgt. Christopher Vasquez said. Witnesses told police that the driver got out of his car, walked over to where Valenzuela was lying in the road, then returned to his car and drove away, Vasquez said.

Although witnesses noted the license number, police have not been able to locate the driver, Vasquez said.