LA Times Studios Launches The Stream

New premium content video stream integrates original content produced by LA Times Studios, best-of L.A. Times video and live camera feeds from around the city

LA Times Studios now produces video-streaming content daily, with news, features, and other programming of interest to our community, on The Stream. Available directly on the Los Angeles Times homepage, this content includes continuous live camera feeds from iconic locations in Los Angeles, from Hollywood to Malibu.

“I am proud to announce the next evolution of the L.A. Times to better engage with our audience,” L.A. Times Executive Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong said in an open letter addressed to readers. “Today, we are releasing new features to enhance and improve our digital product, integrating livestreaming video, podcasts and AI-generated features into a seamless experience.”

Produced and operated by LA Times Studios, The Stream showcases premium content, including news, entertainment, food, business, culture, lifestyle and true crime. It streams weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT, on latimes.com. Live feeds of LAX, Hollywood, Culver City, Inglewood, downtown L.A. and Malibu are accessible, around-the-clock, via The Stream’s landing page .

In addition to L.A. Times Studios’ launch of The Stream, the L.A. Times has introduced new formatting and tools to help readers distinguish opinion pieces from news reporting in its coverage. Columnists and other opinion writers are noted on the site and on individual pieces with the “Voices” flag, which is intended to signal that those pieces reflect the perspective and voice of the writer, or express opinions, in contrast to news stories. Some “Voices” pieces that are political in nature will also include a new feature, “Insights,” which provides AI-enabled summaries of both the “Voices” piece and contrasting or opposing points of view.

“I believe providing more varied viewpoints supports our journalistic mission and will help readers navigate the issues facing this nation,” said Soon-Shiong. “We added these new features to encourage audience engagement and interaction with The Times and our content. I believe the media is evolving, and The Times is well-positioned to lead the way.”