Protecht Acquired by Private Equity Firm for $280 Million

Protecht Group, an Australian-based company that focuses on governance, risk and compliance solutions, received a $280M investment from PSG Equity for a majority stake from Arrowroot Capital, an investment firm with offices in Los Angeles and Miami.

Arrowroot Capital’s $30 million Series A investment in 2022 supported Protecht’s international growth into the U.S. market. Protecht Group has offices in Sydney, Los Angeles, and London.

“We are embarking on the next phase of our growth alongside the PSG team, whose operational expertise and resources will help us scale globally. Together, we share a vision to supercharge Protecht’s offering with AI, driving innovation and advancing the transformation of risk,” said David Bergmark, co-founder and chief executive of Protecht, in a statement.

Advertisement

Private equity firm PSG invests in software and technology companies. AGC Partners served as financial advisor to Protecht while JWS served as legal advisor. PSG was advised by legal counsels Baker & McKenzie and Weil, Gotshal & Manges.