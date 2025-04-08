Advertisement
Protecht Acquired by Private Equity Firm for $280 Million

Concept of compliance with icons on wooden cubes
(thodonal - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Protecht Group, an Australian-based company that focuses on governance, risk and compliance solutions, received a $280M investment from PSG Equity for a majority stake from Arrowroot Capital, an investment firm with offices in Los Angeles and Miami.

Arrowroot Capital’s $30 million Series A investment in 2022 supported Protecht’s international growth into the U.S. market. Protecht Group has offices in Sydney, Los Angeles, and London.

“We are embarking on the next phase of our growth alongside the PSG team, whose operational expertise and resources will help us scale globally. Together, we share a vision to supercharge Protecht’s offering with AI, driving innovation and advancing the transformation of risk,” said David Bergmark, co-founder and chief executive of Protecht, in a statement.

Private equity firm PSG invests in software and technology companies. AGC Partners served as financial advisor to Protecht while JWS served as legal advisor. PSG was advised by legal counsels Baker & McKenzie and Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Information for this article was sourced from Arrowroot Capital.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

