Business Management Firm GCP Advisory LLP Opens Century City Office 

Led by founding partners Barry Gumerove, Matthew Cohen and Ryan Perlman, alongside tax principal James Barmasse, GCP Advisory LLP, a boutique tax and business management firm, has opened its doors in Century City.

The professional accounting firm prides itself on being independent and caters to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, real estate and entertainment industry professionals. By leveraging cutting-edge, cloud-based practice management systems and AI-powered technology, the firm is dedicated to dynamic client engagement, enhances collaboration, and empowers data-driven decision-making tailored to each client’s unique goals.

“Launching GCP Advisory gives us the opportunity to combine our extensive professional experience with a next-generation approach,” said managing partner Matthew Cohen, a second-generation CPA. “We are reimagining the client and employee experience by embracing advanced technology and forward-thinking policies. This enables us to successfully attract and retain top talent to deliver more agile, effective services. We adopt a multi-generational perspective in our client relationships and prioritize seamless coordination with our clients’ other external advisors to ensure a comprehensive and cohesive strategy.”

GCP Advisory has also announced its dedication to fostering a progressive and supportive culture for its employees. “

Today’s professionals seek opportunities to thrive at firms with holistic decision-making and generous benefits. We are excited to provide an environment where our team can achieve their professional potential while enjoying the journey along the way,” said Cohen.

The firm provides strategic services to clients, including tax planning and preparation for individuals and entities, tax law change analysis and planning, planning of tax strategies for investments and the complete range of additional tax-related services. It also provides financial advisory and consulting for business succession planning, real estate transactions, entity restructuring and more.

The firm also offers business management/family office support, including cash flow management, income collection and reporting, bill paying and deposit processing, transaction consultancy, and other essential services.

“Our goal is to be a true value-added partner to our clients,” Cohen emphasized. “Whether they require strategic tax planning, practical financial guidance, or hands-on business management, we are committed to delivering exceptional support to help them achieve their financial and personal objectives.”