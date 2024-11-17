Michael Berj Saryan

(“ “)

Founder Concord Legal Group, PC

UCLA School of Law

CORPORATE

Michael Saryan is the founder of Concord Legal Group, PC, a boutique business law firm offering top-tier legal services to entrepreneurs, startups and established companies. His legal career began at prestigious law firms, Gibson Dunn and Sheppard Mullin, where he gained expertise in mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and high-stakes litigation. After nearly a decade in big law, he transitioned to boutique firms, helping launch the Los Angeles office of a Silicon Valley-based firm. Saryan founded Concord Legal Group in 2024 to close the gap between elite legal services and the needs of small- to mid-sized businesses. His firm focuses on guiding clients through all phases of their business journey, from formation to capital raising and M&A transactions, while maintaining a commitment to making high-quality legal representation accessible.

