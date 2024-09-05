Kingswood Capital Management Acquires Lighting Manufacturer Kichler Lighting

Los Angeles-based private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management announced the acquisition of lighting manufacturer Kichler Lighting from Masco Corp. for approximately $125 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by year-end 2024.

“Under Masco’s ownership, Kichler has undergone a series of transformations which have generated efficiencies within its business, improved customer service and enabled greater product innovation,” said Keith Allman, chief executive of Livonia, MI-based Masco Corp., in a statement.

Kingswood Capital Management also owns Progress Lighting, a provider of residential and light commercial decorative lighting solutions. It acquired that company earlier this year for $131 million.