Ambercycle and Huilong Announce Partnership to Scale Circular Textile Materials

Huilong and Ambercycle commemorating partnership. (From left to right: Shen Yongdi – CFO, Huilong New Materials; Jiang Yu – Investment Manager, Huilong New Materials; Gerry Xue – Country Manager, China, Ambercycle; Shay Sethi – CEO, Ambercycle; Shen Shunhua – Chairman, Huilong New Materials; Angel Zhu – Director, Huilong New Materials; Mr. Liang – Lawyer, Huilong New Materials; Mr. Qian – Lawyer, Huilong New Materials; Inys Sun – Marketing Manager, Huilong New Materials.)

Ambercycle, an innovator in textile recycling, has entered into a partnership with Zhejiang Huilong New Materials Co., Ltd., a leader in intelligent manufacturing specializing in dope dyed polyester yarn. This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of sustainable, circular textile materials, marking a significant step forward in advancing the global textile supply chain.

Ambercycle, based in Los Angeles, is the innovator behind cycora – high-quality regenerated polyester made entirely from end-of-life textiles. Through its advanced molecular regeneration technology, Ambercycle is able to provide high-quality, sustainable polyester fibers that offer a premium alternative to virgin materials, positioning itself as a key player in the shift towards a circular textile economy.

The partnership between Huilong and Ambercycle reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainable solutions at scale. Huilong, recognized for its dope dyed polyester yarn that reduces energy, water and pollution in the dyeing process, is expanding its commitment to sustainability by integrating next-generation circular materials into its portfolio.

“As a company with over two decades of expertise in sustainable materials, we are excited to partner with Ambercycle to bring innovative circular solutions to market,” said chairman Shen Shunhua of Huilong. “This collaboration represents a significant step in driving industry-wide change toward greener and more sustainable textile production.”

Shay Sethi, co-founder and CEO of Ambercycle, emphasized the importance of the partnership in scaling operations: “Working with Huilong will allow us to significantly expand our impact, enabling us to meet the growing demand for circular materials in the global fashion industry. Together, we are building the future of sustainable fashion.”

By working together, Ambercycle and Huilong are poised to not only scale the production of recycled polyester but also to make a substantial impact on the global textile industry. Through this partnership, they are advancing both the commercialization and broader adoption of sustainable materials, ensuring that the shift toward a circular economy in fashion becomes a reality.