CMO Joe Paluska on the ‘Gravitational Pull’ of Fusion and a Marketing Strategy for the Next Energy Revolution

Joe Paluska, CMO of Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) is on a mission to “mainstream fusion into the public consciousness.”

He’s taken CFS to the World Economic Forum and Cannes Lions to introduce fusion to new and influential audiences. Paluska says fusion is critical to meeting the energy demands driven by AI and the global trend of electrification and is the only clean energy solution to avoid more fossil fuels.

CFS, a company of over 1,000 people with a diverse workforce, is more than halfway through building its “Spark” machine in Massachusetts. The goal is to hit a major milestone in 2027 by demonstrating net energy gain, often referred to as the holy grail of fusion.

According to Paluska, the climate crisis demands a rapid shift to new energy. He believes that by scaling up their company’s unique magnet technology, they can make fusion power common by the 2050s, which would significantly help address climate change.

The company is working on a big public awareness campaign leading up to 2027 and is likening it to a “lunar lander” moment to get global attention.

