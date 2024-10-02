W Hotels Unveils the Newly Reimagined West Coast Flagship, W Hollywood

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, and Trinity Investments, a U.S.-based hospitality-focused real estate investor, and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., have raised the curtain on its iconic and reimagined W Hollywood. W Hollywood is focused on pioneering a new, elevated playbook of distinct design, evolved passion programming and refined service culture.

The transformation marks a fresh chapter in the brand’s dynamic and storied evolution. With an expanded global footprint and robust portfolio growth, W Hotels continues to pull inspiration from the next generation of luxury travelers as the brand launches its new positioning and visual identity. Part of a multi-year brand evolution, W Hollywood officially ushers in the new era for the brand in North America.

“As we unveil the newly reimagined W Hollywood, this moment marks much more than just a transformation – it is a redefinition of our signature, untraditional approach to luxury,” said George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand leader, W Hotels. “This hotel was tailor-made for the modern traveler who craves authenticity, creativity and a deep connection to the cultural fabric of Hollywood. We have crafted an experience that not only reflects the vibrant spirit of this iconic destination but also sets a new standard for what W Hotels represents on a global scale.”

With sweeping views of the lush Hollywood Hills, the 300,000-square-foot property is the vision of the renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group. Inspired by the city’s rich history of film, music, palm tree-lined streets and shimmering prisms of light, the guest experience was crafted to evoke the allure of a luxurious, inviting home nestled in the adjoining Hills. Rockwell Group created a whimsical retreat drenched in golden light, celebrating the cinematic essence of the legendary city.

As guests arrive on property, they are immediately greeted by the triple-height signature Living Room, which honors the fluidity of the surrounding hills and the textures and colors of Southern California. A secret garden-like oasis, the Living Room is adorned by undulating green velvet seating; an unexpected celestial, mirrored installation; a rounded staircase evoking the stepped topography nearby; and a conversation-pit with an enchanting geographic design. The dramatic Living Room bar sits under hundreds of translucent, bespoke acrylic rods and faces a monolithic, grand fireplace framed by 35’ tall, 3-D printed concrete “drapes.”

Behind the curved bar sits a retractable, bi-folding glass wall that opens to The Garden, a courtyard dressed with trees and native vegetation nestled around sun-toned banquettes, loveseats and mosaic terrazzo flooring in greens, pinks and browns. The elevated design elements offer the luxurious experience of being at a private estate, allowing guests to relax and unwind in a serene environment. A striking, oversized, trellis enveloped in green glass captures the hillside’s energy, incorporating design elements that emphasize reflectivity and depth.

W Hollywood features 319 spacious guest rooms and suites awash in blues, yellows and creams as well as Venetian plaster-inspired wallcoverings with metallic accents to amplify the sunlight. Curved seating areas, oversized encased window seats and custom light fixtures with cinema-inspired ribbed lens glasses allow for guests to work, relax or entertain in each room comfortably. Twelve suites feature separate living areas with a residential-style living room, separate dining areas, built-in wet bars and his-and-hers closets. The Oasis Suite has outdoor seating for 50, making it perfect for post-event gatherings, while the Mega Suite has an outdoor living area and a library lounge with billiards and games - a home away from home.

With postcard-worthy views of the Hollywood sign and Capitol Records building, the property’s rooftop – WET Deck – now features two destination bars Sunrise and Sunset.

Just past Sunset is the Loft, a rooftop venue with sweeping panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills. The Loft will be equipped with a custom immersive, audiovisual mapping system to create a dynamic and interactive sensory experience for guests and will host future programming, including experiential artist showcases and installations.

In a nod to evolving consumer priorities, W Hollywood has redesigned its signature gym, FIT, relocating it to a prime destination just steps away from the Living Room and adjacent to The Garden. With views of Hollywood Boulevard, this new location underscores the brand’s commitment to aligning with the modern traveler, who values wellness as a key part of their journey. The dynamic new FIT boasts an open, halo ceiling with lighting reminiscent of a night sky, casting a serene yet energizing glow. The space is framed by blue and gold tones, natural wood and mirrored accents, setting the stage for a striking geometric installation by Australian artist James Peter Henry that embodies clean maximalism: marble gym equipment mounted atop a gold geometric design. This contrast seamlessly blends fitness with artful sophistication.

At 5,040 square feet, the Great Room event space features moveable bars, tables and furniture for multiple configurations. The property also features 11 meeting rooms spanning 35,000 square feet on the same floor. Each features a juxtaposition of playful art and textures, combining minimalist furnishings and neutral shades with bold pops of color. This enigmatic contrast is designed to stimulate conversation and the exchange of ideas.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to experience the newly reimagined W Hollywood,” said Nick Rimedio, general manager, W Hollywood. “Our team is dedicated to providing an unexpected spin on luxury with exclusive programming, unique design features and elevated service one only finds at a W Hotel.”