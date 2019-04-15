The Festival of Books has ended, but relive the fun with these highlights

The legendary author of "The House on Mango Street" started off her appearance at the festival with some words in Spanish, which she then translated into English. "Gracias a todos! Bienvenidos!" she said. "Hello, thank you to all and welcome! And get with the program. It’s the new millennium. You need to learn more than one language. Any other language will do, but in this part of the world it’s very good to have Spanish."