California Inc.: Wages hold steady as attention turns to inflation numbers

At the movies: “Avengers: Endgame” looks to be on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. If you’ve already seen it, opening Friday is “The Hustle,” starring the talented Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson in this gender-swapped remake of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.” Also opening is “Tolkien,” a biopic about the author of “The Lord of the Rings,” who did not in fact know any elves or wizards in real life — so this is mostly the story of an Oxford professor who made up funny languages and did a fair bit of writing.