Exploring L.A. through the cities and neighborhoods that bring it to life

How to explore L.A. in 2024
What makes L.A., L.A.? It’s not just the geography, though dry, temperate weather across mountains, valleys and beaches does help.
It’s people, and the communities, neighborhoods and cities we’ve built.
My colleagues fanned out across the area to put together neighborhood guides that highlight L.A. through the people and places that bring it to life.
It’s just in time for New Year’s. If you hope to do more in 2024, get out more, explore more and leave your comfort zone, these guides are a good first step. In each one, we celebrate the restaurants, shops, theaters, outdoor spaces and landmarks that make each neighborhood a unique L.A. treasure.
Because L.A. is more than just Hollywood Boulevard and Venice Beach. For example…
Eat your way through Koreatown
You can eat one of the most unusual Korean barbecue dishes (beef intestine or gopchang) alongside K-pop stars and celebrities at restaurants such as Ahgassi Gopchang.
Or explore food gems of the neighborhood that span other cultures like the Oaxacan restaurant Guelaguetza on Olympic Boulevard, and the array of shops and restaurants that make up 3rd Street’s Little Bangladesh.
Our guide has even more.
Explore the great outdoors in Culver City
Just south of the 10 Freeway from Koreatown is Culver City, a.k.a. “The Heart of Screenland.”
While my colleague Jessica Roy connects the dots between Culver City and Hollywood (“Gone With the Wind,” “Citizen Kane” and “The Wizard of Oz” were filmed here), my admiration for the city has less to do with cinema and more to do with nature.
One of my favorite L.A. hiking trails, Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, is in Culver City. Sweeping views of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean inspire me to return to the trail over and over again. It never gets old.
Go museum hopping in Fairfax
You’ve probably visited Fairfax staples like the Grove or Canter’s Deli, but just didn’t realize what neighborhood you were in because Fairfax and the larger Mid-Wilshire area are so close. Whether you can identify the area or not, it is packed with landmarks, history, entertainment, art and cuisine that tourists and locals alike will enjoy.
You can spend a day on Museum Row alone learning how some of your favorite films were made at the Academy Museum; connecting with cultures from ancient times at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; or exploring plants and animals from the last 50,000 years like saber-toothed cats at La Brea Tar Pits.
But that’s not all! See the guides we have so far below:
Tell us what you love about your L.A. neighborhood
L.A. gets a bad rep (it’s expensive, and hard to get around), but most of us wouldn’t live anywhere else.
What do you love about your L.A. neighborhood? We want to know. It can be a city or neighborhood we’ve already published a guide to, or one we haven’t made our way to yet.
We may feature your responses in an upcoming story — or even ask you to play tour guide for a day.
In the meantime, happy new year! See you in 2024.
