Powerful winter storm pummels the Golden State
Good morning. It’s Monday, Feb. 5. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
- A powerful winter storm is pummeling SoCal
- L.A.’s smog plan is poised for federal rejection
- Los Angeles hosted the 66th Grammy Awards
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper
A powerful winter storm is pummeling SoCal
Millions of Southern Californians are waking up to a powerful storm that’s expected to linger over the region through Monday, bringing risks of dangerous flooding, road closures, power outages and other hazards.
The slow-moving atmospheric river made its way into Southern California on Sunday afternoon after dousing the Bay Area and Central Coast earlier in the weekend. National Weather Service officials issued flash flood warnings for large swaths of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The warnings were set to expire at 12 a.m. Monday but could be extended.
“Forecasters said much of the brunt of the storm appeared to be focused on the Los Angeles area, where the system could park itself for an extended period of time over the next few days,” Times reporters Hayley Smith, Grace Toohey, Emily Alpert Reyes and Roger Vincent noted in their coverage Sunday.
But surrounding regions are also bracing for considerable impacts. NWS officials in San Diego warned that they expect “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” in Orange County, western parts of the Inland Empire, and in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains.
As of Sunday evening, the system — which officials say is the most powerful one we’ve seen this winter — was slated to drop up to 8 inches of rain on coasts and valleys, and up to 14 inches in the foothills and mountains. Snowfall totals of 2 to 5 feet are likely at elevations above 7,000 feet.
So what should Monday morning commuters expect? According to NWS meteorologist Ryan Kittell, it’s best to work from home if you can and “stay off the freeways.”
“Even if the rain does start to let up on Monday morning, just the sheer amount of rain overnight will cause lingering flooding issues into the morning hours,” Kittell said in a media briefing Sunday.
Several college campuses canceled in-person classes for Monday, including Cal State Northridge, Cal State L.A. and Cal Poly Pomona.
A hazard-filled Sunday
It wasn’t just SoCal; the atmospheric river brought heavy rain and strong winds across the Bay Area and Central Coast earlier Sunday. Thousands of residents lost power as officials worked to clear downed trees and repair power lines. Statewide, more than 800,000 people were without power as of Sunday evening.
The storm that doused SoCal last week was far less powerful than this one but was still strong enough to cause serious street flooding, notably in Long Beach. Officials were expecting this storm to be even worse.
Flooding remains a major concern for several rivers across the state, including the Ventura River, Guadalupe River and Carmel River.
On Sunday, NWS officials warned that debris flows were “imminent or occurring” and advised residents to avoid traveling and take precautions to safeguard their homes and themselves.
Evacuation warnings and notices were issued in portions of Ventura, Santa Barbara, Monterey and L.A. counties — focused near burn scars from a few recent wildfires.
Newsom’s response
In response to the powerful storm, Gov. Newsom declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
He also mobilized a record 8,500 emergency response personnel to help communities impacted by the storm.
“California: this is a serious storm with dangerous and potentially life-threatening impacts,” Newsom said in a statement. “Please pay attention to any emergency orders or alerts from local officials. California is ready with a record number of emergency assets on the ground to respond to the impacts of this storm.”
Today’s top stories
Grammys 2024
Law enforcement
- L.A. police fatally shot a man near Skid Row after responding to a call about someone threatening employees at a manufacturing business.
- A woman was arrested in the theft of a French bulldog that left the victim clinging to hood of a car. The dog had not yet been found.
- New clues may shed light on the killings of at least 42 wild burros in the Mojave Desert. Federal officials have identified two vehicles of interest in 19 of the slayings.
More big stories
- President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spent Saturday in Los Angeles, though it’s unclear what they did during their brief trip.
- L.A.’s battle against a stealthy, deadly disease relies on unpaid volunteers. Here’s why that’s a problem here and across the U.S.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom said he witnessed shoplifting at Target. His story of the incident and the reaction from a store employee went viral.
- If you thought L.A.’s worst-in-the-nation smog couldn’t get any worse, think again. The EPA is threatening to reject a local pollution plan aimed at cleaning up our infamously bad air.
- Kamala Harris was tapped to fix the immigration crisis. Then the problem shifted.
- California says it prioritizes climate goals over freeway widening. So why is the 15 Freeway getting more lanes?
- Los Angeles General Medical Center has again ranked among the highest in the U.S. in restraining psychiatric patients. What can be done to change that?
- Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium will host the U.S. team’s opening game for the 2026 World Cup. The last time a men’s game was hosted in the U.S. was 1994.
Commentary and opinions
- Jean Guerrero: This California millionaire is peddling eternal life. Why do so many people believe him?
- Robin Abcarian: Should you sleep with your pet? It depends.
- LZ Granderson: Marijuana isn’t really fueling the cartels. It’s U.S. laws that drive the violence.
- Opinion: “Just say no” can kill kids. Teach them how to stay safe in the fentanyl era.
Today’s great reads
How Kamala Harris found her groove. And why being vice president is still tough. Being vice president is tough. But after a rocky start, Kamala Harris has found her groove, Times political columnist Mark Z. Barabak writes. How? He argues she’s now embracing “a role to which she is accustomed and adept: prosecuting attorney.”
For your downtime
Going out
- 🍽️ Planning that romantic dinner out? L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison has 22 suggestions.
- 🎞️Want to immerse yourself in all things Pixar? You might want to check out or, actually, check in to Disneyland’s new Pixar Place Hotel.
Staying in
- 🥊 Where to stream Carl Weathers’ essential movies and TV shows.
- 🥑 Here’s a recipe for guacamole, buffalo wings and more game-day classics.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... a great photo
Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Robert Gauthier. A graffiti-covered L.A. skyscraper made headlines last week. Taggers made their marks on roughly 27 stories of Oceanwide Plaza, an unfinished mixed-use retail and luxury apartment project. But one person’s eyesore is another’s artistic statement, as The Times’ Gustavo Arellano explored in a recent column.
