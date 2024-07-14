Advertisement
California

Olympic organizing committee adds more Los Angeles venues, competitions to 2028 Games

Venues for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
(LA28)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Sunday, July 14. I’m your host, Andrew J. Campa. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

    City of Los Angeles placed squarely at center of 2028 Olympics

    Though the 2024 Paris Olympics start in less than two weeks, local excitement has been building as the LA28 organizing committee has announced the venues hosting events for the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Games.

    Los Angeles will be home to eight of the 19 events disclosed Friday, followed by Long Beach (seven) and Carson (four).

    “We’re very proud to bring the Games to many of our vibrant and diverse communities,” LA28 chief athlete officer Janet Evans said in a statement. “The venues in these cities are world-class.”

    The venues for other premier events were announced in June, and included selections such as The Coliseum for track and field and the former Staples Center, now called the Crypto.com Arena, for gymnastics. There was also a switch to move swimming into SoFi Stadium and some controversy over hosting softball nearly 1,400 miles east in Oklahoma City.

    Not enough love for Los Angeles?

    There was some concern prior to Friday’s announcements that the Los Angeles Olympics wasn’t LA enough, with venues in Inglewood and surrounding communities picked to host a slew of competitions.

    “I’m just going to say it because it’s true: We aren’t getting enough events,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, whose district includes Sylmar, Pacoima and North Hills.

    The latest announcement spread more competitions around Los Angeles.

    Tiger Woods teeing off at Riviera Country Club during Day Two of the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 16 in Pacific Palisades.
    (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
    Riviera County Club will host golf

    Riviera in Pacific Palisades was an obvious choice for golf, having hosted the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship.

    It also has international appeal perhaps best summed up by Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama. The former Masters champion shot a sizzling 62 to capture the Genesis Invitational hosted at Riviera in February.

    “To win here at Riviera was one of my goals since I became a pro, and after Tiger Woods became the host that goal became a lot bigger,” Matsuyama said. “ The owner [Noboru Watanabe] is Japanese and I’ve known him a long time. I’m disappointed I couldn’t take a picture with Tiger today.”

    The Riviera’s selection for the Olympics marks the second straight summer of big news for the country club. In June 2023, Riviera was picked to host the 2031 U.S. Open.

    Venues for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
    (LA28)
    Downtown Figueroa Corridor to host another seven events

    In June, the organizing committee selected the Crypto.com arena to host gymnastics.

    An additional seven events will take place within biking distance of the arena.

    Fencing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling are slated for the Los Angeles Convention Center.

    Weightlifting will be held at the Peacock Theater in L.A. Live, and badminton will be a few miles down Figueroa Boulevard at USC’s Galen Center.

    More venues within city limits are expected to be announced in the months ahead.

    “The city of Los Angeles will host more Olympic sports than anywhere else,” said Evans, a four-time gold medalist in swimming.

    For more information on the events and venues, check out reporter David Wharton’s article on the most recent Games selections.

    Column One

    Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

    View of the snow capped Huascaran mountain in the Andes. The Huascaran is Peru's highest mountain.
    (Majority World/Universal Images Group via Getty)

    In late June, as a group of mountaineers descended a treacherous glacier high in the Peruvian Andes, they spotted a dark, out-of-place lump resting on the blinding white snow. When they approached, they realized it wasn’t a rock, as they had initially assumed. It was a corpse.

    For your weekend

    Photo cutout of red-haired comedian Lisa Ann Walter surrounded by many illustrations like coffee, cards, pasta and a football
    (Illustration by Lindsey Made This; photo from Tyrell Redd)

    Going out

    Staying in

    L.A. Affairs

    Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

    Illustration of a woman looking bored at dinner holding chopsticks on a date at a table across from a man talking.
    (Ezgi Arslan / For The Times)

    I’m walking home when a man, who’s graying and handsome, stops me. “Excuse me,” he says. “You’re gorgeous.” I’m not hallucinating. The fairy tale has come true; my prince has arrived. It’s the giddy 12-year-old in me who says thank you. It’s also the current me, with all the weight of my 49 years, who gives him my number and tells him to text me by Wednesday so we can have dinner on Friday.

