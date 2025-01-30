What we know about Edison and the Eaton fire

Southern California Edison power transmission towers in the area where the Eaton fire was reportedly first spotted.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Did Edison equipment have a role in the Eaton fire?

How an L.A. snowboarder, with no phone and wearing a hoodie, survived two nights in frigid mountains.

Your next great bottle of wine might come from this under-the-radar California region.

And here’s today’s e-newspaper.

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Edison is back in a familiar hot seat

Southern California Edison is under familiar scrutiny as investigators work to determine whether the utility’s equipment sparked the deadly Eaton fire earlier this month.

Edison provides power for millions of residents in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange and a dozen other counties in the Golden State. The company has been found at fault for a few major wildfires in Southern California in recent years, including the 2017 Thomas fire and 2018’s Woolsey fire .

Advertisement

Now, facing multiple lawsuits from homeowners and a temporary restraining order , Edison has revealed more information about its equipment as investigators focus on an electrical transmission tower that may hold answers.

Residents reported seeing flames at the base of the tower perched above Eaton Canyon, visible in photos and videos shared online.

Workers with Southern California Edison attach lines to a telephone pole among the ruins of a structure destroyed by the Eaton fire in Altadena. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Two days after the fire started, the utility company reported that an early analysis showed “no interruptions or electrical or operational anomalies until more than one hour after the reported start time of the fire.”

But this week, SCE told state regulators that power lines over Eaton Canyon saw a surge in current just before the fire was first reported. The utility stated that a fault in a line about five miles away sent the increased current across its lines over Eaton Canyon.

“That equipment is now part of an expanded court order for Edison to preserve data and hardware that could shed some light as to what exactly caused the deadly blaze,” Times reporter Salvador Hernandez wrote this week.

Advertisement

Critics say the delay in reporting the surge to investigators only raises more questions.

“They had a duty to tell the regulator,” Loretta Lynch, former president of the California Public Utilities Commission, told Salvador. “They either didn’t know, which should strike fear in the heart of every Californian that the utility didn’t know that their system failed, or they did know, and the question is why didn’t they say.”

A business and vehicle are aflame during the Eaton fire. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Edison wants ratepayers to cover the cost of damages for its role in previous wildfires.

The state Public Utilities Commission is meeting today (Thursday) and will consider Edison’s request to bill its customers to cover the cost of the $1.6 billion in damages it paid to victims of the deadly 2017 Thomas fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The commission will hear a similar request from Edison at a later meeting to allow it to charge ratepayers for the $5.4 billion in damages it paid out after being found liable for the 2018 Woolsey fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

“If both measures are approved, Edison customers will have a roughly 2% surcharge on their bills for the next 30 years, according to regulatory documents,” The Times’ Melody Petersen explained. “That means the average monthly bill for a residential customer, now $177, would rise to $181.”

Edison’s equipment ignited both wildfires, investigations found. Edison also violated multiple state safety regulations and impeded investigations, according to utility regulators.

Advertisement

More recently, federal officials have accused Edison of withholding evidence that implicated its equipment as the cause of 2017’s Creek fire.

The company has denied the accusation and that it was responsible for that 2017 blaze.

What about the Palisades fire?

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the investigation into what caused the deadly fire in Pacific Palisades and Malibu, but it appears to be more of a mystery at this point.

The probe has centered on a popular hiking trail where the blaze is believed to have started on the morning of Jan. 7.

“Investigators have scoured each part of the trail and hillside, breaking it down into a grid,” my colleagues Richard Winton and Hannah Fry reported this week. “They have examined 250 leads, obtained 90 hours of relevant video and conducted 50 interviews.”

Sources with knowledge of the probe told Richard and Hannah that the fire appears to have human origins, and they have two leading theories.

Theory one: The fire was a reignition of a small brush fire that started on New Year’s Eve and was knocked down in the same general area. Fire officials believe that earlier blaze was sparked by holiday fireworks.

Advertisement

Theory two: The fire was entirely separate and started on Jan. 7 in a so-far unknown way.

“The ATF is seeking to issue a report on the cause of the fire in about 60 days,” they wrote. “That would be considerably faster than for the deadly August 2023 fire on the Hawaiian island of Maui, which took a year. But that may depend on whether more sophisticated tests are needed back at the bureau’s Maryland fire lab.”

Today’s top stories

Passengers ride in an electric Jaguar I-Pace car outfitted with Waymo full self-driving technology in Santa Monica. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Waymo is getting ready to tackle Los Angeles’ freeways. How have the robotaxis fared so far?



The company is set to take on the most L.A. of frontiers: the freeways.

Despite its solid track record, there have been several accidents and technological blips since the rollout of Waymo One. The company recalled 444 vehicles last February after two minor collisions in quick succession, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in May into 31 incidents that raised safety concerns.

The company has also faced scrutiny over security concerns after members of the public have interfered with the vehicles, damaged them and attempted to steal them.

Immigration arrests in churches? Some clergy say not so fast



The Trump administration rescinded a policy that prohibited immigration agents from making arrests in sensitive areas, such as hospitals, schools and churches.

Faith leaders in Southern California and beyond say they are prepared to aid and even shelter immigrants.

“We have an executive order from God, not from politicians,” said Guillermo Torres, who leads immigration campaigns at Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice, a nonprofit advocacy group in Los Angeles.

A Trump executive order seeks to defund providers of gender transition care for youth



The move comes a week after Trump ordered that the U.S. government recognize only two sexes that are “not changeable.”

Many steps “will take time and require agencies to take individual actions, and work through guidance and rulemaking processes. Those are typically not fast-moving, and, in addition, litigation will inevitably challenge implementation of policies detailed here,” said Lindsey Dawson, director for LGBTQ health policy with the independent research organization KFF.

What else is going on



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

This morning’s must reads

Ryan Alfaro is part of a revolution of young winemakers in the Santa Cruz Mountains region. He makes Farm Cottage wines from his family’s Alfaro Family Vineyards. (Tomas Ovalle/For The Times)

Advertisement

Your next great bottle of wine might come from this under-the-radar California region. The Santa Cruz Mountain range has long been a region for growing Burgundy grape varieties but fell off the radar in recent decades. Now, a new generation of winemakers is leading a revolution that’s helping to redefine California wine.

Other must reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

The Ritual Pool at the Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel. (Mikael Kennedy)

Going out



♨️Ten serene hot springs in California to heal your weary soul.

🎭At last, Larissa FastHorse is the first Native American playwright at Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Her farcical comedy, “Fake It Until You Make It”, began performances Wednesday.

Staying in



A question for you: What movie do you think should win the Oscar for best picture?

Bronwyn Jamrok writes: “It wasn’t nominated, but I think ‘Sing Sing’ was the best movie of the year. It was inspiring, relatable, realistic, and beautiful. I think many Americans will have a hard time relating to many of the best picture nominees, and it’s too bad that the Academy won’t draw more viewers in with this is gorgeous human story. It’s also too bad that ‘Sing Sing’ wasn’t widely distributed. My fingers are crossed for Colman Domingo to win best actor.”

Advertisement

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... from our archives

The front page of the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 30, 1972. (Los Angeles Times)

On Jan. 30, 1972, the front page of the Los Angeles Times featured a story about California becoming one of the first states to adopt the use of street signs with symbols instead of words. Their introduction on freeways and local streets was part of a changeover to the simplified international method of symbol signing.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Defne Karabatur, fellow

Andrew Campa, Sunday reporter

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Hunter Clauss, multiplatform editor

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.