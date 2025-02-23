Mayor Bass pins blame for Palisades blaze on fire chief, dismisses her

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, right, dismissed Fire Chief Kristin Crowley over her handling of the devastating Palisades fire. Both leaders blamed each other for the destruction.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Sunday. I’m your host, Andrew J. Campa. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:



Newsletter Sign up for Essential California The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Bass sends Crowley packing

Generally, bombshell news is dumped on Friday evenings.

City Hall bucked that trend Friday morning, when Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass dismissed Fire Chief Kristin Crowley because of her handling of the devastating Palisades fire.

Both leaders have come under intense scrutiny from outsiders while also pointing fingers at each other.

Advertisement

My colleagues Dakota Smith, Julia Wick, David Zahniser and Tony Barboza broke down the drama and what it means for the city.

What led to Bass’ action?

Bass took that step after complaining that she had not heard from the chief until after the fire broke out, while also questioning the chief’s deployment decisions.

“We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch,” Bass said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

The mayor also alleged that the chief refused to participate in an after-action report on the fires after being asked to do so by Fire Commission President Genethia Hudley Hayes, a Bass appointee.

Crowley’s action during the fire’s breakout

A Times investigation found that LAFD officials chose not to order roughly 1,000 firefighters to remain on duty for a second shift as winds were building. That order would have doubled personnel when the Palisades fire broke out the morning of Jan. 7.

Fire officials staffed just five of more than 40 engines available to aid in battling wildfires, The Times found.

Advertisement

Another Times investigation found that the LAFD could have sent at least 10 additional engines to the Palisades before the fire — engines that could have been on patrol along the hillsides and canyons and potentially put out the fire when it was still small.

Several former LAFD chief officers told The Times that keeping the firefighters on duty would have enabled the department to send dozens of extra engines to the Palisades and other high-risk areas.

And firefighters not assigned to the additional engines would have been available for other tasks.

Fire chief has her defenders

Crowley’s dismissal drew immediate backlash from the firefighters union, whose leaders supported her last month when she spoke out about needing more city resources.

“Crowley is being made a scapegoat, and she’s being terminated for telling the truth,” said Freddy Escobar, president of United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112.

Escobar disputed Bass’ rationale for firing Crowley, saying that an outside investigation into the fire is already underway. He also asserted that the department lacked a sufficient number of trucks and engines for the 1,000 firefighters who were sent home hours before the fire started.

Advertisement

Beginning of the conflict

On Jan. 10, while the flames were still raging out of control, Crowley gave an extraordinary television interview, telling a Fox 11 reporter that the city of Los Angeles — and by implication her boss, Bass — failed her and her department.

She went on to describe her agency as understaffed and underfunded, calling the situation “no longer sustainable.”

Later that day, Crowley had equally strong words for CNN’s Jake Tapper, telling him the Fire Department lacks enough mechanics to repair broken-down emergency vehicles.

When Tapper asked whether the city’s budget cuts affected her agency’s ability to fight the wildfires, she responded: “I want to be very, very clear. Yes.”

Hours later, Crowley was summoned to the mayor’s office. The closed-door meeting went so long that Bass did not show up for her own late-afternoon wildfire emergency news conference.

Gone, but not gone?

Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, whose northeast San Fernando Valley district has experienced major hillside fires in recent years, also slammed Bass’ decision. She said she plans to use her authority as a council member to “set the record straight” — while seeking to overturn Crowley’s dismissal through a City Council vote.

Advertisement

Such a strategy required a two-thirds majority on the 15-member council — tough, but not impossible.

Rodriguez accused Bass of removing Crowley to deflect criticism for being in Ghana when the fire erupted, destroying nearly 7,000 homes and other structures and killing at least 12.

Although Crowley has been ousted as chief, she will continue to serve in the Fire Department. The mayor’s office did not immediately respond when asked to clarify the former chief’s current role.

LAFD veteran Ronnie Villanueva will serve as interim chief. He retired seven months ago as chief deputy of emergency operations after 41 years with the department, according to the mayor’s office.

For more on the situation, check out the full article.

The week’s biggest stories

(Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Fire rebuild



Los Angeles fires fallout



LAFD’s failure to pre-deploy before Palisades fire: A Times investigation.

Column: Bass fires the L.A. fire chief, but her own smoldering political crisis is far from over.

L.A. County had a new emergency alert system. Did that hurt west Altadena?

Trump administration plans and actions



Crime, court and policing



More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and long-form journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

(Michael Owen Baker/For The Times)

When Denisa Hanna opened the text and saw images of the flames and smoke of the Palisades fire advancing from the highlands, she knew she had to cancel rehearsal. She was safe in her home, Mid-City, but the pictures had come from the secretary of Palisades Lutheran Church, who was evacuating. The roads were jammed and the wind was howling. “Please stay safe and say prayers for our friends near this horrible disaster,” Hanna, the president of the Palisades Symphony Orchestra, wrote in an email to its members.

More great reads



Advertisement

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your weekend

(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by TBD)

Going out



Staying in



⚽ Apple’s in-depth, eight-part docuseries “Onside: Major League Soccer,” premiered its first episode Friday on Apple TV+.

📕 Author Susan Morrison helps demythify SNL’s Lorne Michaels in her book, “Lorne, the Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live.”

🧑‍🍳 Forget key lime. All you need is 90 minutes for a tasty and tart grapefruit pie. Here’s an easy recipe.

✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku, word search and arcade games.

L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

(Pablo Lobato for the Times)

Her previous marriage, and the hostile words from ex-husband, left her broken. She felt unloved and feared that her husband had been right to leave her. A friend invited her to a strip club and she found herself dressed in business casual while everyone else was ready for a night of partying. Midway through the evening, however, she started to get into the music and into the movement. She was having a good time, the first in quite a while, and even found herself dancing and flirting. For one night, she felt like her old self.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Andrew J. Campa, reporter

Carlos Lozano, news editor

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.