The 97th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday.

An Oscar season filled with historic firsts and controversy wraps up Sunday.

They voted for Trump, but now they’re losing their U.S. government jobs.

A trial unravels why the Aryan Brotherhood wanted a Hollywood pimp dead.

3 things to know before the 2025 Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards airs Sunday, wrapping up an Oscars season filled with historic firsts and controversy.

Netflix’s Spanish-language crime musical “Emilia Pérez” broke the record for most nominations (13!) earned by an international film, and its star Karla Sofía Gascón became the first out trans woman to be nominated for an acting Oscar.

It was an obvious favorite among academy voters until Gascón’s racist social media posts resurfaced, upending the film’s Oscar campaign.

Karla Sofia Gascón as Emilia Perez and Zoe Saldana as Rita Moro Castro in “Emilia Pérez.” (Why Not Productions / Pathe Films / France 2 Cinema )

“Emilia Pérez” wasn’t the only Oscar-nominated film causing a PR nightmare this year. “The Brutalist” came under fire over artificial intelligence , Fernanda Torres of “I’m Still Here” apologized for appearing in blackface in 2008 and the team behind “Anora” received backlash for not having intimacy coordinators on set .

Here’s more on the drama surrounding one of this year’s top films, who’s slated to win at the Oscars and what to expect during the show.

A historic Oscars first turned into a nightmare

By the time “Emilia Pérez” had garnered 13 Oscar nominations, the authenticity of the Spanish-language musical had already come into question. It was criticized by LGBTQ viewers for its depiction of the trans experience and by Mexican viewers for a stereotypical portrait of the country.

Then old social media posts resurfaced in which Gascón maligned Muslims, George Floyd and diversity, and seemed to body-shame singer Adele.

Gascón apologized, deactivated her X account and then went on the defensive in an interview with CNN en Español, on her Instagram account and in a letter to the Hollywood Reporter where she denounced “this campaign of hate.”

Ultimately, the social media storm distracted from the film and sidelined Gascón from awards season.

What’s new at the Oscars

For the first time ever, the Oscars will stream live on Hulu and comedian and TV host Conan O’Brien will emcee.

Breaking from tradition, this year’s telecast will not feature live performances of all the original song nominees. Instead, there will be performances from “Wicked” duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Lisa of K-pop group Blackpink and “The White Lotus,” Doja Cat, Queen Latifah and Raye.

What and who will likely win

Despite all the nods for “Emilia Pérez,” my colleagues predict wins for other films. While columnist Glenn Whipp foresees “Anora” winning best picture , film critic Amy Nicholson predicts “Dune: Part Two” taking home the gold .

Both are great contenders, but “Anora” took home top prizes at the Writers Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards. Only one movie has taken those three guilds and not won the Oscar — “Brokeback Mountain.”

Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison in “Anora.” (Neon)

When it comes to best actress, Whipp and Nicholson are on the same page: Demi Moore in “The Substance.”

Nicholson didn’t love the “proud mess” of the film, but believes that Moore deserves every ounce of the award. Whipp says that based on his gut and conversations with voters, there’s a lot of sentiment behind the well-liked industry veteran “who won a role that fit her like a glove…and is the best thing she’s ever done.”

And that’s just a few of their predictions.

The week’s biggest stories

Elon Musk wields a chain saw at a Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in February. (Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)

Elon Musk’s federal job cuts hit the National Weather Service, NOAA and Trump voters



Scientists and environmental advocates denounced the cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service, saying they could cause real harm to Americans.

Meanwhile, these government workers voted for President Trump and are now losing their jobs.

Trump and congressional Republicans seek to block California’s 2035 ban on gas-powered vehicles



The president and his allies may pull California’s ability to set its own fuel-efficiency rules, a move that could derail the state’s shift toward electric vehicles.

For decades, automakers have bent their car production lines to meet California mileage standards, in part due to the size of the California market and power changes in Washington.

USC scrubbed references to DEI from some webpages



References to DEI mission statements, diversity programming or DEI staff positions have been changed or eliminated on university websites.

The moves come as the Department of Education set a Friday deadline for all schools to remove race-specific programs or face federal funding cuts.

What we know about Gene Hackman’s death



Authorities believe the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, are “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation,” according to a warrant.

The Oscar-winning actor brought a flinty menace to films such as “Bonnie and Clyde,” “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven.”

“There was no finer actor than Gene,” actor and director Clint Eastwood said in a statement to The Times.

This week’s must reads

(Los Angeles Times illustration; Photos via California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Inside the mysterious slaying of a Hollywood pimp with Russian mob tattoos: Allan Roshanski and Ruslan Magomedgadzhiev were gunned down in Lomita in 2020. A witness revealed why the Aryan Brotherhood wanted them dead.

For your weekend

Jeff Prugpichailers, left, Ky Nguyen and Hin Chau collect Pokemon in the “Pokemon Go Tour: Unova Los Angeles” at the Rose Bowl on Feb. 22. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

