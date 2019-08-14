Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Heat wave grips Southern California, elevating fire risk through Thursday

Heat wave
Hot temperatures will continue throughout the Southland this week.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Shelby GradDeputy Managing Editor 
Aug. 14, 2019
9:16 AM
Share

A heat wave in parts of Southern California is expected to continue through at least Thursday, bringing an elevated risk of brush fires.

Temperatures inland are expected to reach 95 to 105 degrees, with very low humidity. Coastal areas, on the other hand, will see significantly lower temperatures, with highs topping out in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

A small fire broke out Wednesday morning in the Hollywood Hills near Astral Drive.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, firefighters battled small brush fires in the Antelope Valley and the hills near Pacific Palisades, but were able to get them under control fairly quickly. The Pacific Palisades fire broke out near Calle de Palermo and burned about five acres.

Officials said record high temperatures are possible this week in parts of Northern California, thanks to a heat wave there.

Triple-digital temperatures are on tap for cities from Redding to Stockton and other parts of the Central Valley.

Advertisement

The heat wave is expected to subside by Friday, with slightly cooler temperatures expected for the weekend.

California
Shelby Grad
Follow Us
Shelby Grad oversees California and Metro coverage for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement