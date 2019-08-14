Heat wave grips Southern California, elevating fire risk through Thursday

A heat wave in parts of Southern California is expected to continue through at least Thursday, bringing an elevated risk of brush fires.

Temperatures inland are expected to reach 95 to 105 degrees, with very low humidity. Coastal areas, on the other hand, will see significantly lower temperatures, with highs topping out in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat wave continues! Hot and dry conditions through Thursday, with elevated fire danger across inland sections. #SoCal #CAwx #LAfire pic.twitter.com/2fb2BCOLG0 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 13, 2019

A small fire broke out Wednesday morning in the Hollywood Hills near Astral Drive.

On Tuesday, firefighters battled small brush fires in the Antelope Valley and the hills near Pacific Palisades, but were able to get them under control fairly quickly. The Pacific Palisades fire broke out near Calle de Palermo and burned about five acres.

Officials said record high temperatures are possible this week in parts of Northern California, thanks to a heat wave there.

Triple-digital temperatures are on tap for cities from Redding to Stockton and other parts of the Central Valley.

How close will we get to record high temperatures on Wed and Thu? It looks like Thu will be the best bet across many locations, including Sacramento, Travis AFB, Stockton, and Modesto. Thu will likely be the hottest day of the summer so far. #CAwx #BeatTheHeat pic.twitter.com/z5IgH5YnKl — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 13, 2019

The heat wave is expected to subside by Friday, with slightly cooler temperatures expected for the weekend.