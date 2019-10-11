Hot, windy and dry weather will likely continue to fuel Saddleridge and other fires this weekend

The perfect storm of heat, wind and dry weather will likely continue to drive fires blazing in Southern California, but with a possibility that the danger will taper off as the weekend progresses.

Friday will bring the biggest challenge for firefighters battling the more than 4,700-acre Saddleridge fire in Sylmar, and the Reche, Sandlewood and Wolf fires in Riverside County, with winds gusting between 50 and 65 mph in the mid- to late morning in those areas.

“It’s a strong northeast wind and it’s been able to push the [Saddleridge] fire further south and west,” said Kristen Stewart, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Oxnard. “Any brush can easily ignite [in these conditions.] The wind is the push and the low humidity is the impetus.”

In the Santa Clarita Valley and Riverside County valleys, temperatures will be in the mid-80s and humidity will stay mostly in the single digits, Stewart said. On Thursday morning, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said humidity levels had dropped to as low as 3% with gusts of over 50 mph as firefighters battled the blaze.

“You can imagine the embers from the wind have been traveling a significant distance,” he said. That can spark more fires.

In the late afternoon, winds will decrease, but not go away. Come Saturday afternoon, a low-pressure system coming from the West Coast will tamp down the Santa Ana winds, and gusts will lower to between 15 and 25 mph.

Fire warnings are in effect in most of Los Angeles County (with the exception of the Antelope Valley) as well as in Ventura County and Riverside County valleys, according to the National Weather Service. Weather officials will monitor conditions to determine whether a fire warning will be necessary Saturday. It’s likely that by Sunday, the fire warnings will be lifted, Stewart said.

The decrease in winds might mean that the Saddleridge fire won’t spread as fast, but it’s hard to know exactly how firefighters’ struggle will be affected, Stewart said. In the span of 24 hours, the Saddleridge fire exploded to more than 4,700 acres and prompted evacuation orders to 100,000 homes.

In Riverside County, the 823-acre Sandalwood fire destroyed 75 structures. Overnight, firefighters made progress, reaching 10% containment.

#WolfFIRE Morning Update 10/11/2019 7:15 A.M. : The fire is 75 acres and is now 25% contained. Evacuation WARNINGS remain in place for affected areas. Resources remain on scene working to strengthen containment lines. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 11, 2019