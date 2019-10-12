Saddleridge fire sends smoke across L.A. as Santa Ana winds continue

Firefighters continued to make progress on the Saddleridge fire as smoke from the destructive blaze left smoky conditions in parts of the region.

A red-flag warning remained in effect until 6 p.m. tonight due to low humidity and continued Santa Ana winds.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said those winds will continue to push smoke into some areas, causing some unhealthful air quality. A smoky, smelly haze spread across much of Los Angeles.

“The Saddleridge fire is producing visible smoke with little plume rise that is currently blowing to the southwest to the ocean,” the agency said Friday. “Winds in the area of the Saddleridge fire will continue to come from the north to northeast throughout Friday and overnight into Saturday morning. Wind speeds will be strong throughout the advisory period, with gusts this morning around 30 mph before decreasing to 20 mph starting midafternoon and continuing this evening through Saturday morning.”

See that haze above downtown Los Angeles? That's not the famed air pollution. That's smoke from the nearby fires! You can smell it in the air! Hope everyone is safe!!! pic.twitter.com/faYvuEBot9 — Rick Zahn (@rickzahnactor) October 12, 2019

As of Saturday morning, the fire had burned 7,552 acres and was 19% contained. At least 31 structures had burned.

More than 1,000 firefighters from multiple agencies fought the sprawling blaze through the night, deploying eight helicopters and amphibious fixed-wing “super scoopers.” Ground crews manned bulldozers to cut containment lines into hillsides. At least one air tanker blanketed fire retardant across the ridges between Granada Hills and Porter Ranch.

Los Angeles: Land of Smog and Fire Smoke 😬🙁



My sister just sent these pics pic.twitter.com/GKTvsqOb67 — Alex 🦋⚔️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@highspeedmerge) October 12, 2019

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom both issued emergency declarations. The governor’s office said it had obtained a federal grant to help offset the costs of fighting the Saddleridge fire and others in the state.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury to his eye while battling the blaze, and a man in his late 50s died after suffering a heart attack while talking with firefighters early Friday, officials said.