California

Saddleridge fire sends smoke across L.A. as Santa Ana winds continue

469013_ME_1011_Saddleridge_Fire_015.IK.jpg
The 5 and 14 freeways were closed by the Saddleridge fire in Newhall on Friday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times )
By Richard Winton
Hannah FryAlejandra Reyes-Velarde
Oct. 12, 2019
8:14 AM
Firefighters continued to make progress on the Saddleridge fire as smoke from the destructive blaze left smoky conditions in parts of the region.

A red-flag warning remained in effect until 6 p.m. tonight due to low humidity and continued Santa Ana winds.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said those winds will continue to push smoke into some areas, causing some unhealthful air quality. A smoky, smelly haze spread across much of Los Angeles.

“The Saddleridge fire is producing visible smoke with little plume rise that is currently blowing to the southwest to the ocean,” the agency said Friday. “Winds in the area of the Saddleridge fire will continue to come from the north to northeast throughout Friday and overnight into Saturday morning. Wind speeds will be strong throughout the advisory period, with gusts this morning around 30 mph before decreasing to 20 mph starting midafternoon and continuing this evening through Saturday morning.”

By late morning Friday, the Saddleridge fire in the San Fernando Valley had exploded to 4,700 acres and burned 25 homes.

As of Saturday morning, the fire had burned 7,552 acres and was 19% contained. At least 31 structures had burned.

More than 1,000 firefighters from multiple agencies fought the sprawling blaze through the night, deploying eight helicopters and amphibious fixed-wing “super scoopers.” Ground crews manned bulldozers to cut containment lines into hillsides. At least one air tanker blanketed fire retardant across the ridges between Granada Hills and Porter Ranch.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom both issued emergency declarations. The governor’s office said it had obtained a federal grant to help offset the costs of fighting the Saddleridge fire and others in the state.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury to his eye while battling the blaze, and a man in his late 50s died after suffering a heart attack while talking with firefighters early Friday, officials said.

