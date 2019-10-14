San Francisco Bay Area rattled by 4.5 earthquake

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was felt widely in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday evening at 10:33 p.m., with an epicenter in the Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill areas.

Moderate shaking was felt in the Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek and Concord areas of an intensity that can overturn unsecured objects, such as books and picture frames, and is capable of breaking dishes or windows. Weak shaking was felt in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents reported the quake moving books and other items off shelves, cracks in walls, and one reported a fallen chandelier, KTVU-TV reported. In Walnut Creek, there was strong side-to-side shaking, strong enough to knock CDs off a shelf.

“Because any quake can be a foreshock, there’s a slight increase in the chance of a bigger quake for the next few days, at the same location near the Calaveras fault,” seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter.

Assistant Chief Chris Bachman of Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, which provides emergency services to communities close to the quake’s epicenter, said as of about 11 p.m., there were no reports of injuries or property damage related to the earthquake.

The earthquake occurred just three days before the 30th anniversary of the magnitude 6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake, which killed 63 people in Northern California.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 9.1 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

Times staff writer Mark Z. Barabak contributed to this report.