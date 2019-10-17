Earthquake: 3.6 quake hits near Soledad, Calif.

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Thursday at 7:54 a.m. 11 miles from Soledad, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 14 miles from Hollister, 18 miles from Salinas, 20 miles from Greenfield and 20 miles from Prunedale.

The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 3.7 and later revised by the USGS.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby. A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred near Soledad Wednesday morning, a 4.7 temblor shook Hollister on Tuesday afternoon, and the Bay Area was rattled by a 4.5 quake Monday night.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur every year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

