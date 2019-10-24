Kincade fire being fueled by monster wind gusts up to 76 mph, driving rapid spread

Forecasters had been warning for days that dangerous winds were coming. Wednesday night, those conditions produced a monster fire burning in Sonoma County.

The Kincade fire was burning out of control and forced evacuations overnight.

What are the conditions firefighters are facing?

The area around the fire is seeing severe fire weather with sustained winds of roughly 50 mph and gusts as high as 76 mph, said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Mehle. Temperatures around midnight were about 70 degrees, and humidity levels were about 10% to 15%.

Wind speeds in some of the valleys around the fire were lower, around 25 mph.

Mehle said that based on cameras and satellite data past midnight, he was continuing to see what firefighters call rapid rates of spread that can contribute to potentially extreme fire behavior. Based on his observations, the overall footprint of the fire is moving from the northeast to the southeast.

The Bay Area is in a classic Diablo wind situation.

The winds are expected to subside later Thursday, Mehle said. But despite dropping wind speeds, humidity levels will continue to worsen, dropping into the single digits, and temperatures will rise to as high as 90 degrees in the fire area.

Wide swaths of Northern and Southern California are forecast to have critical or extreme fire danger Thursday. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

What is the larger picture in California?

Strong offshore winds and extremely dry conditions will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions throughout California on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Strong surface high pressure in the Great Basin will promote strong northeasterly Santa Ana winds.

Southern California population centers listed at critical risk include Santa Ana, Anaheim, Riverside, San Bernardino and Oxnard. Population centers at extreme risk include Ontario, Fontana, Santa Clarita, Rancho Cucamonga and Pomona.

How about the weekend?

The National Weather Service in Sacramento is forecasting another wind event starting late Saturday that could be the strongest so far this fall.

“Downed trees, power outages & difficult driving conditions are possible,” the weather service said Wednesday in a tweet.

What about the power situation?

More than half a million utility customers could lose power this week in California.

Southern California Edison said more than 308,000 customers in seven counties — Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, Kern and Santa Barbara — could face blackouts starting Wednesday night and rolling into midday Thursday.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. on Wednesday shut off power to customers in the Sierra Nevada foothills about 2 p.m. An hour later, counties in the north San Francisco Bay Area began to lose service. By 1 a.m. Thursday, portions of San Mateo and Kern counties were also expected to be in the dark. In total, 179,000 customers are expected to have their power cut.