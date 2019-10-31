46 fire: Evacuations, shelters and school closures in Jurupa Valley

A wind-driven brush fire dubbed the 46 fire broke out in Jurupa Valley about 12:39 a.m. Thursday and has burned 150 acres over several hours, authorities said. The fire, which triggered mandatory evacuations, has damaged two homes and two other structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

EVACUATIONS

Residents south of Limonite Avenue, west of Crestmore Road, east of Van Buren Boulevard and north of the Santa Ana River.

SHELTER



Patriot High School at 4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley

(Chris Keller / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

SCHOOL CLOSURES



Indian Hills Elementary

Peralta Elementary

CONDITIONS