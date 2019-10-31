46 fire: Evacuations, shelters and school closures in Jurupa Valley

A wind-driven brush fire dubbed the 46 fire broke out in Jurupa Valley about 12:39 a.m. Thursday and has burned 150 acres over several hours, authorities said. The fire, which triggered mandatory evacuations, has damaged two homes and two other structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
EVACUATIONS
Residents south of Limonite Avenue, west of Crestmore Road, east of Van Buren Boulevard and north of the Santa Ana River.
SHELTER
- Patriot High School at 4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley
SCHOOL CLOSURES
- Indian Hills Elementary
- Peralta Elementary
CONDITIONS
The Santa Ana wind event fanning the flames is forecast to be unusually strong and unusually long. Forecasters warned that conditions will remain extreme through most of Thursday. The air will continue to be dry, and, although the Santa Anas will probably have peaked, they’ll still be strong, with gusts between 40 mph and 60 mph.