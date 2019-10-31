Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

46 fire: Evacuations, shelters and school closures in Jurupa Valley

A horse is led to safety near Rancho Jurupa Park in Jurupa Valley
A horse is led to safety as flames from the 46 fire consume a property near Rancho Jurupa Park in Jurupa Valley.
(KTLA)
By Hannah Fry
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Oct. 31, 2019
7:50 AM
A wind-driven brush fire dubbed the 46 fire broke out in Jurupa Valley about 12:39 a.m. Thursday and has burned 150 acres over several hours, authorities said. The fire, which triggered mandatory evacuations, has damaged two homes and two other structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

EVACUATIONS

Residents south of Limonite Avenue, west of Crestmore Road, east of Van Buren Boulevard and north of the Santa Ana River.

SHELTER

  • Patriot High School at 4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley
46 fire evacuation zones as of Thursday morning
(Chris Keller / Los Angeles Times)
SCHOOL CLOSURES

  • Indian Hills Elementary
  • Peralta Elementary

CONDITIONS

The Santa Ana wind event fanning the flames is forecast to be unusually strong and unusually long. Forecasters warned that conditions will remain extreme through most of Thursday. The air will continue to be dry, and, although the Santa Anas will probably have peaked, they’ll still be strong, with gusts between 40 mph and 60 mph.

Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
