Our most read stories of 2019

The top 19 most read stories of the year include pieces on Nipsey Hussle, the college admissions scandal and two topics that are very California: earthquakes and rising waters. And one story appears twice, in both Spanish and English.
Readers spent a total of about 529,276 hours or 31,756,565 minutes, the equivalent of more than 22,000 days, reading the 19 stories below.
Our most read story of the year was in the aftermath of Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March, when he was gunned down in the parking lot of his clothing store.
Before his death, he was trying to buy back his neighborhood
After the shooting, students closest to him vow to lift up their community
In the days following the rapper’s death, his brother recounted his final moments to The Times. “If somebody would’ve been there — if I would’ve been there — I would’ve shot back,” Samiel Asghedom said. “I just wish I would’ve been there.”
This story originally appeared in English. The English version was also one of our most read stories of the year
Una de nuestras historias y series de podcast más leídas fue sobre la víctima con lesión cerebral de un accidente automovilístico en 1999 y el viaje para encontrar su verdadera identidad.
In July, Southern California was rattled by two major earthquakes in less than two days. This story covered the second of the two — a 7.1 magnitude quake that struck near Ridgecrest.
“By the grace of God, we’ve had no casualties, and we’ve only had minor injuries,” said Jed McLaughlin, the Ridgecrest police chief. That outcome, he said, “is amazing, considering these two big earthquakes that we’ve experienced.”
Fourth on the list is the first of the two July earthquakes, as a 6.4 magnitude quake struck about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles, in the remote Searles Valley area. The earthquake ended a quiet period in the state’s seismic history.
“It was the scare of my life,” one resident said immediately following the quake
“It looks like a tornado went through,” another in the town of Trona had said
Striking at 10:33 a.m. on the Fourth of July, the quake was felt as far away as Ensenada and Mexicali in Mexico, as well as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno and Chico. A 7.1 temblor shook the area the next day.
The college admissions scandal caught the attention of Southern California and L.A. Times readers as it was initially revealed, and the news continued to roll out. This piece dove into the source of the investigation: the L.A. dad who cut a deal with federal prosecutors and, in so doing, exposed the scandal.
Morrie Tobin’s role in kicking off the investigation is one in an array of enticing details disclosed in court hearings, documents and interviews that together explain how a team of prosecutors working with FBI and IRS agents pieced together an investigation that has rattled the rarefied worlds of the rich and powerful in L.A., the Bay Area, and the East Coast.
Actress and former model Peggy Lipton, who rose to stardom in the late 1960s on the counterculture police series “The Mod Squad” and later starred on TV’s “Twin Peaks,” died in May at 72. The cause of death was cancer.
“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” Lipton’s daughters said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”
Californians are moving to Idaho in spades — and are bringing income inequality with them. That hasn’t inspired the warmest of welcomes among their new neighbors.
Last month’s mayoral election in Boise was the most competitive race in recent memory, a referendum on growth in the rapidly expanding capital of Idaho. And candidate Wayne Richey ran on a very simple platform: Stop the California invasion.
For more than 15 years, a man known only as “Sixty-Six Garage” lay in his hospital bed unidentified and unconscious. Or so everyone believed.
This story was translated into Spanish. That version was our second most read story of the year
This story was the subject of “Room 20,” a podcast and story series about the search for a brain-injured man’s identity and the truth about his accident.
As the names and charges continued to pile up, it became hard to keep track of all the people involved in the college admissions scandal. Enter this story.
Those charged include Hollywood actresses, former CEOs, a famed parenting book writer, a fashion icon, a Newport Beach college counselor and university athletic officials.
Nipsey Hussle, a Grammy-nominated rapper known as much for his work in the community as for his music, was killed in March, gunned down outside his store in South Los Angeles.
In the days following Hussle’s death, police had said that Eric Holder, the man accused of killing Hussle, appeared to be affiliated with a gang.
The Oscars made a controversial pick for its biggest award in 2019, and film critic Justin Chang was ready to make his opinion on the subject known.
“‘Green Book,’ a slick crowd-pleaser set in the Deep South in 1962, strains to put you in a good mood. Its victory is appalling but far from shocking...” Chang wrote.
The official French fry power rankings kicked off a Twitter battle between our social media intern and food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson, and the return of Peterson’s food power rankings.
“I ordered medium- or regular-sized fries (when available) and judged them based on the two metrics: (1) taste and (2) texture, which includes fry shape and mouthfeel,” Peterson wrote about his rankings.
At 91, Joanne Rogers tends to the legacy of her late husband, known to generations as Mister Rogers. But she doesn’t want him put on a pedestal, even with Tom Hanks playing him in a movie. Through a friendship with Rogers, reporter Amy Kaufman came to understand why.
Micah Fitzerman-Blue, who wrote the film with Noah Harpster, said Joanne “really only had one request: that we not treat her husband as a saint.”
In March, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to impose a moratorium on the death penalty in California.
The order granted temporary reprieves to all 737 condemned inmates on California’s death row, the largest in the nation.
“Is it the 21st century in the largest city of a state that ranks among the world’s most robust economies, or did someone turn back the calendar a few hundred years?”
That’s the question columnist Steve Lopez asked as he traversed L.A. for this column, describing a scene of despair among the homeless.
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs had the opioids fentanyl and oxycodone along with alcohol in his system when he was found dead in his Texas hotel room July 1, according to a toxicology report.
The Angels were staying at a hotel in Southlake ahead of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers the night Skaggs died. The team arrived the evening of June 30, and Skaggs’ body was found in his room at approximately 2:18 p.m. the next day.
On Nov. 14, a 16-year-old Saugus High School student pulled out a gun in the quad area and opened fire, leaving two students dead and three wounded, before turning the gun on himself.
“It seems like we just got through one tragedy with families losing their homes in the fire,” Marsha McLean, the mayor of Santa Clarita, said at a news conference. “And then this? It’s really hard to describe.”
The reality of sea level rise has California cornered, and we don’t have many ways out. In this special report, reporter Rosanna Xia wrote about just how dire that reality has become.
“The world is getting hotter, the great ice sheets still melting, the rising ocean a slow-moving disaster that has already swept past California’s front door. Seaside cliffs are crumbling in Pacifica, bringing down entire buildings.”
Scientists call it California’s “other big one,” and they say it could cause three times as much damage as a major earthquake ripping along the San Andreas fault.
Although it might sound absurd to those who still recall five years of withering drought and mandatory water restrictions, researchers and engineers warn that California may be due for rain of biblical proportions — or what experts call an ARkStorm.
