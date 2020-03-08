Despite coronavirus fear, L.A. Marathon is a go but with precautions

Despite coronavirus concerns, the L.A. Marathon is expected to go on as scheduled Sunday morning in a 26.2-mile race from the Chavez Ravine to Santa Monica.

The marathon gets underway at 6:30 a.m. and ends just steps from the Santa Monica Pier.

L.A. County health officials recommended that spectators who are sick to stay home and that anyone who attends to stay 6 feet away from others. Runners were advised to wash their hands before the race and to not shake hands with other participants or the public. Hand sanitizer will also be available for runners along the course.

“We are not currently recommending the suspension of any large public events, including the L.A. Marathon,” Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Public Health Department, said in a statement Thursday. “The public can continue to enjoy all that L.A. County has to offer, including this historic event.”

Officials have said they don’t see enough of a public health threat to cancel the marathon.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and communicating directly with participants via social channels, email and our website to update them as we learn more,” Murphy Reinschreiber, chief operating officer of the McCourt Foundation, which organizes the event, said in an email last week. “Runner safety is paramount and will continue to be our top priority.”

The marathon is one of the largest in the country. Runners traverse the city, starting at Dodger Stadium and ending near the Santa Monica Pier.

One L.A. city council member on Friday questioned the decision to run the race.

“This is a big popular event, but I remain concerned & don’t think it’s worth the risk,” wrote Councilman Mike Bonin on Twitter.

Street closures

During the closures, the major open east-west routes will be the 10 Freeway; Olympic Boulevard between Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles; Wilshire Boulevard between Santa Monica and Santa Monica Boulevard; Beverly Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard; Santa Monica Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Myra Avenue; and Sunset Boulevard between Pacific Palisades and Doheny Drive.

The major open north-south routes will be Bundy Drive between Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard; the 405 Freeway; Fairfax Avenue between Olympic Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard; the 101 Freeway; and the 110 Freeway.

The course crossing points via overpass or underpass are:

110 Freeway to cross under the course at Sunset Boulevard;

101 Freeway to cross under the course at Main Street;

Harbor Freeway to cross over the course at Temple Street;

101 Freeway to cross under the course at Edgeware Road;

Silver Lake Boulevard to cross under the course at Sunset Boulevard;

Myra Avenue to cross under the course at Sunset Boulevard;

101 Freeway to cross under the course at Hollywood Boulevard;

405 Freeway to cross over the course at Ohio Avenue; and

Wilshire Boulevard to cross over the course at the Veterans Administration.

The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.:

Vin Scully Avenue from Dodger Stadium to Sunset Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.:

Sunset Boulevard from Innes Avenue to Figueroa Street.

The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.:

Cesar Chavez Avenue from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.:

Broadway from Cesar Chavez Avenue to 3rd Street;

Alpine Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street; and

Spring Street from College Street to 1st Street.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.:

1st Street from Hope Street to San Pedro Street;

Los Angeles Street from Temple Street to 5th Street;

Winston Street from Los Angeles Street to Main Street;

Main Street from 5th Street to Temple Street;

3rd Street from San Pedro Street to Hill Street; and

Hill Street from 4th Street to Temple Street.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.:

1st Street from San Pedro Street to Hope Street; and

Grand Avenue from Cesar Chavez Avenue to 2nd Street.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.:

Temple Street from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard;

Edgeware Road from Temple Street to Boston Street; and

Bellevue Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Glendale Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.:

Glendale Boulevard from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.:

Sunset Boulevard from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to noon:

Hollywood Boulevard from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea Avenue; and

Orange Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.:

Sunset Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive.

The following closures will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

San Vicente Boulevard from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue;

Santa Monica Boulevard from La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive;

Doheny Drive from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard;

Burton Way from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive;

South Santa Monica Boulevard from Rexford Drive to Moreno Drive;

Rodeo Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard; and

Wilshire Boulevard from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.:

Santa Monica Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Sepulveda Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:04 p.m.:

Sepulveda Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.:

Westbound Wilshire Boulevard from Sepulveda Boulevard to Barrington Avenue.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:36 p.m.:

San Vicente Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Montana Avenue.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:52 p.m.:

San Vicente Boulevard from Montana Avenue to Bristol Avenue.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

San Vicente Boulevard from Bristol Avenue to 18th Street

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

San Vicente Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Ocean Avenue.

The following closure will be in effect from midnight to 5 p.m.: