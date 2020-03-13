Panicked parents pick up kids, try to figure out future after coronavirus school closures

Crystal Ellis, 34, stood outside Raymond Elementary School in South Los Angeles as a light drizzle came down. She had just learned that L.A.. schools were closing because of coronavirus.

She held a white package and an iPad that the school asked her to pick up for her 11-year-old son.

“It’s a little bit scary because I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

Nearby, an occasional parent rushed inside to pick up children.

“Some parents are panicking and coming in to pick up their kids,” she said.

Ellis said her son, a fifth-grader at the school, was already sick from a cold and is already at home. She recently became a stay at home mom and said she wouldn’t be too affected by the school district’s decision. She said she’s often helping her children with their homework.

But she said she doesn’t know what she’ll do if it means that her children will be out of school for a month when taking spring break into account. She said she read about community centers but didn’t know the scope of what services they’re offering. For now all she could do was just grapple with the news that schools were closing.

“There’s nothing we can do,” she said.

This was the scene playing out across L.A. and other cities as officials announced schools were closing for at least several weeks.

The district has about 900 campuses serving more than 670,000 children and adult students.

Schools will be closed for two weeks while the situation is evaluated, said L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner. There will be 40 centers where students and families can receive services, including meals, starting Wednesday.

The family resource centers will be open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer childcare and hot meals. The district hopes to have a list of locations soon.

In addition, the Los Angeles district will offer televised and online lessons in an attempt to help families. School district employees will continue to be paid, even if not directly involved in working with students.

Beutner provided additional information in an email to parents Friday morning.

He said each student “will have a plan which they will take home with them today and additional support will be provided to assist students as they transition to a different way of learning and teachers to a different way of teaching.”

He added that some students “will be continuing the lesson plan and instruction they have already been working on with their classroom teacher.”

Others, he said, would rely on lessons provided on three local public television channels. “And for some, it will be a combination of the two,” Beutner wrote.

Some services would continue to be provided for students with moderate to severe disabilities.

The district, Beutner wrote, is “developing a family resource guide that we will provide to you before Monday, to help answer your questions.”