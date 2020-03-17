Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Worker at Redondo Beach assisted-living facility has coronavirus; two residents are sick

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus virus that causes COVID-19
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus virus that causes COVID-19
(National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Rocky Mountain Laboratories)
By Matt HamiltonStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
11:17 AM
Share

A staff member who had “flu-like symptoms” at a Redondo Beach assisted-living community has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and two residents were hospitalized “with fever and respiratory symptoms,” the company that runs the facility confirmed Tuesday.

A statement from the Kensington Redondo Beach assisted-living community said the staff member reported symptoms on March 6 and was sent home. The employee has since been hospitalized, placed on paid medical leave “and will not return to the community until after they have been cleared by a doctor,” the facility said.

The two residents who were hospitalized have not been confirmed with a diagnosis, and the statement said no other residents were showing any symptoms. The supervisor of the employee diagnosed with coronavirus was also displaying “flu-like” symptoms and has been instructed to self-quarantine and refrain from returning to work for at least 14 days, the statement said.

Administrators are developing a list of all residents and employees who were in contact with the diagnosed employee. Meanwhile, all staff are being tested for fevers upon arrival each day, and the sites where the employee worked are undergoing a deep cleaning, the statement said.

Advertisement

“We have asked families not to visit or take residents out into the community,” said Robert May, executive director of the Kensington Redondo Beach. “We have canceled off-campus doctor’s appointments for residents unless they are urgent. Our teams are getting creative and setting up virtual ways for residents and family members to connect in lieu of in-person visits. They can arrange for these virtual visits through Facetime or video chats.”

Last week, an elderly patient in a northern California assisted-living facility died of the coronavirus, sparking fears of an outbreak among other residents of the facility and renewing concerns about statewide availability of testing kits to detect the virus.

CaliforniaHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matt Hamilton
Follow Us
Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement