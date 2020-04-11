Series of earthquakes rattles Mammoth Lakes area

A series of earthquakes, the largest measuring magnitude 5.2, hit the Mammoth Lakes area of eastern California on Saturday.

The seismic activity began at 7:36 a.m. with the 5.2 temblor, which the U.S. Geological Survey said was felt in parts of the Central Valley and into the San Francisco Bay Area. That quake was centered near Mono Lake and the historic ghost town of Bodie.

It was followed by a series of aftershocks, including one that measure magnitude 4.6 and another that measured magnitude 4.1, according to the USGS.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. Mono County sheriff’s dispatchers in Bridgeport, about 30 miles northwest of Bodie, felt the earthquake, Sgt. Magdaleno Hernandez told the Associated Press. He said they have not received any reports of damages or injuries.

The Mammoth area is a seismically active part of California. On Twitter, earthquake expert Lucy Jones said: “Current quake cluster east of Mono Lake is an area that has at times had very energetic sequences with multiple larger events, so we won’t be surprised at more events today. In 1915 and 1954 there were M~7 events to the north of here. Luckily most of the faults are far from towns.”