With curfews lifted, a peaceful night in L.A. as more protests on tap for weekend

With curfews lifted, Los Angeles and other Southern California cities saw largely peaceful protests Thursday night as demonstrations continued with few reports of any problems.

Local protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd continue to grow, spreading from the streets of L.A. into suburbs like Fountain Valley, Irvine and Santa Clarita. At least a dozen new demonstrations are planned for Friday.

Police said they needed a curfew earlier this week in various cities and across Los Angeles County to control crowds and crack down on some looting that occurred in a few spots, including downtown, Van Nuys, Hollywood, Long Beach, Santa Monica and the Fairfax district. But there have not been any major reports of stealing in several days.

“We remain strongly committed to protecting the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of our community,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday after announcing the city would no longer enact a curfew.

The decisions came a day after the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against Los Angeles city and county and the city of San Bernardino to end the curfews.

On Thursday, impassioned speeches were heard in Fountain Valley, where demonstrators walked the perimeter of a park, chanting and holding signs.

“It’s sad and it sickens me that simply because of my skin color, I look like a weapon,” said Tyyana Albert, 25, of Long Beach. “You are threatened by me, and there’s power within me. That’s what that says, and so that’s why I’m out here.

“That power that they’re threatened by, I need to use it to speak out for those people out there that feel like they can’t speak out for themselves, for those people out there who lost their lives because nobody stood up and fought for them.”

Albert said she thinks police brutality needs to be criminalized, and in her view, it took too long for the officers involved in Floyd’s death to face charges .

“This has been an issue forever,” said Mary Delurey, 55, of Fountain Valley. “It’s a horrible, horrible thing that institutional segregation has been perpetual in this country, 400 years of this, and we’re finally at a point where there was a breaking point, and people are actually listening to this and starting to make some changes.

“I think it’s so important for everybody to say something, to participate, to evolve themselves because it will never change unless we make an effort.”

In Santa Monica, the site of a peaceful protest Sunday marred by nearby looting, several hundred people, many holding signs reading “Black lives matter,” marched through the streets. Officers on motorcycles rode ahead of the group as the crowd chanted: “Hands up. Don’t shoot.”

Elsewhere, a crowd of several dozen gathered outside the North Hollywood police station about 9 a.m. to voice concern over systemic racism. Provvidenza Catalano, 29, stood by a banner that carried the words, “End white silence.”

She said it was important to her to acknowledge her privilege as a white person. Over the last week, she’s reached out to friends to encourage them to engage in the Floyd protests.

“I see my liberation entwined with black people’s liberation,” she said.

In Hollywood, protesters left candles at the corner of Hollywood and Vine in honor of Floyd, whose memorial was underway in Minneapolis .

In downtown Los Angeles, dozens of protesters gathered on the steps of City Hall, holding signs that read, “Don’t shoot!” and “Civil rights are colorblind.” A small band of musicians played soulful music while buses passing by honked in support.

Michael Gonzales, a 24-year-old delivery driver, was among the crowd, wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words, “Destroy white supremacy.”

Before arriving in L.A. from Covina, Gonzales had engaged in a conversation over text message with a friend who had expressed some doubt about the protests. The person had felt excluded by the protests’ focus on the lives of black people, Gonzales said.

“I said, ‘This is their fight, right now,’” Gonzales recalled. “It’s their fight, but it’s for everybody. Police brutality happens to Latinos, Asians too, but right now, it’s about black lives.”

L.A. County Supervisors are set to vote Tuesday on a bill to develop rules for protests, requiring social separation and other actions to protect demonstrators from the coronavirus, which continues to spread, having infecting nearly 60,000 people and killed more than 2,500 in the county.

The motion directs the Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the sheriff and all other local law enforcement agencies in the county, to immediately issue guidance on health and safety measures regarding issuing citations, transporting and detaining protesters, using face masks, deciding when to implement physical distancing and when to use tear gas.

Times staff writers Ben Oreskes and Matt Ormseth and City News Service contributed to this report.