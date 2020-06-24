5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes California’s Eastern Sierras

A moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Eastern Sierra region of California near Lone Pine Wednesday morning.

The temblor hit the remote area off U.S. 395 at 10:40 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage but shaking was felt in the area.

The quake hit about 11 miles south of Lone Pine in Inyo County.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey it was felt in Fresno, Visalia and Bakerfield.

