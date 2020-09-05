Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Fast-moving fire in Sierra National Forest prompts evacuations

A mountainside home among hundreds of dead and dying trees south of Shaver Lake, Calif., is shown in October 2016.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Sep. 5, 2020
A fast-moving brush fire in the Sierra National Forest prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for the community of Huntington Lake on Saturday morning.

Residents of Camp Sierra and Big Creek had also been ordered to evacuate, and portions of Highway 168 were shut down, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said. Shaver Lake was closed.

The Creek fire started about 6:45 p.m. Friday in the Big Creek drainage between Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake in Central California, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

It had grown to about 2,000 acres by Saturday morning and was zero percent contained.

Authorities were asking that anyone scheduled to visit the area during the holiday weekend make alternate plans.

