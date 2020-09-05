Fast-moving fire in Sierra National Forest prompts evacuations

A fast-moving brush fire in the Sierra National Forest prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for the community of Huntington Lake on Saturday morning.

Residents of Camp Sierra and Big Creek had also been ordered to evacuate, and portions of Highway 168 were shut down, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said. Shaver Lake was closed.

The Creek fire started about 6:45 p.m. Friday in the Big Creek drainage between Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake in Central California, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

It had grown to about 2,000 acres by Saturday morning and was zero percent contained.

Advertisement

Authorities were asking that anyone scheduled to visit the area during the holiday weekend make alternate plans.